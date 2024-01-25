Derbyshire singer Lucy Crisp is launching into 2024 with a live performance for BBC Introducing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lucy, from Alfreton, has been steadily building a following for her music for a number of years and has had three of her songs featured as ‘track of the week’ on BBC Radio Nottingham.

Lucy studied at the Confetti Institute of Creative Technologies and taught herself to play piano at a young age. She released her debut single, ‘Feet’ during the national lockdown in 2020 and it has so far amassed over 3000 streams. She followed up on her debut, with "Moonlight Skaters" in 2021, which was highly praised by BBC Introducing and was featured on the ‘Fresh On The Net’ blog by Tom Robinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’ve had great support from BBC Radio Nottingham host Dean Jackson, and I was delighted when he asked me to perform at the Metronome” said Lucy. “Dean is a complete legend, he has helped some major artists to break through, so this opportunity is very exciting for me”. Lucy will perform tracks from her recently released EP ‘65 Roses’ at the BBC Introducing gig.

Most Popular

Lucy Crisp

“The 65 Roses EP is a collection of songs that I’ve written about aspects of my personal life living with cystic fibrosis (CF)” said Lucy. “It’s my first EP and I wanted it to be really meaningful and personal, so it felt right to reflect in my songs about how CF affects my life”.

Cystic fibrosis is a life-limiting genetic condition that causes thick, sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and other organs, causing inflammation and infection. It is a progressive disease, meaning that it gets worse as time goes on. However, new medications known as CF modulator therapies are improving the prognosis of many people living with the disease. Lucy takes the CF modulator ‘Kaftrio’ and describes it as a ‘life-saver’.

“Since starting on Kaftrio, I feel better within myself, and my lung function and general health are better too” said Lucy. “I wish that everyone with cystic fibrosis could have access to it. It’s obviously not a cure, but it has been life-changing for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have lots of plans for the future now. I’d love to perform at Glastonbury. I think it would be incredible to perform for such a large crowd and have people singing my lyrics back to me. In the short term I’d like to keep performing and I’d love to have people come along and join the ride. The 65 Roses EP is only just the beginning and who knows what’s to come.”