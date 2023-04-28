The Feather Star bar, which is housed in The Red Lion, will hold the Land Locked beach part on Saturday, May 13.

The first Land Locked beach party will be held at The Feather Star bar in the Red Lion, Wirksworth, on May 13.

Bands, DJs, stalls, good food and beer will be on offer at the event, which runs from 1pm until 12.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton band The Atom Jacks, who specialise in nuclear surf, will headline the party and return to the venue by popular demand.

The Atom Jacks top the bill at the Land Locked beach party.

Most Popular

The Beatpack, who have just released their album All Good Things turn to Dust, visit Wirksworth during their nationwide tour. The London band will be playing 60s garage, proto psyche and freak beat.

The Tridents are new to the scene but already making waves with their raucous instrumentals and occasional murder ballad and spaghetti westerns anthems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thee Girl Fridays bring their lo-fi garage twang from Scotland to Derbyshire to bewitch the Wirksworth audience.

The Damn Shebang will air sleazy rock ‘n’ roll, surf bopping rockabilly and modern garage punk sounds at the Land Locked party.

The Milk Lizards from the North East of England promise instrumental twang and bang.

Toxic Peak, Wirksworth’s own surfers, open up the show with surf classics and instrumental newbies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Camping is available, call Jo on 07931 424117, so you can rest your weary head at the end of the party then walk off your hangover with a stroll to the stone circle on Sunday morning.