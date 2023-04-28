The Heights of Abraham in Matlock Bath hosts the Great Big Music Weekend on May 6, 7 and 8, with live shows in four arenas across the resort.

Wirksworth ukelele group Wuzzalele will open the visitor destination’s largest ever musical event at 11am on the Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Legendary local guitarist and singer John Gill, Chesterfield group The Groovy Cats and four-piece folk band Kootch who promise to play a mix of re-done tradtional songs and self-penned originals are among the performers on the opening day.

Singer-songwriter Phoebe Shaw will be playing at the Heights of Abraham on the Saturday and Sunday. Her uncle, John Gill, will perform on the Saturday and Monday.

Most Popular

On Sunday and Monday the line-up includes Derby based Herron Brothers and Derbyshire based jazz quartet Double Standards whose repertoire covers music from the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Taylor Swift and Outkast.

Sons of Rodger, a rock/roots/acoustic band from Sheffield, will be performing on the amphitheatre stage on the Monday, and then giving a special unplugged performance in the Woodland Corner in the afternoon. Their set will include original songs and covers by the likes of Steve Earle, REM, Eric Clapton and James Taylor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most performances will take place on the main amphitheatre stage and the smaller pergola stage at the summit of the Heights, however on all three days Cage of Crows will be performing in the Rutland Cavern as part of a special musical cavern tour. Composed of local musicians Niki and Mat Adlam-Stiles on vocals and guitars respectively, Cage of Crows’ sound has a jazz-tinged gothic vibe. In the cavern they will bring you songs of mining, of demons and of local Derbyshire folklore. Rutland performances will take place at 1.15pm, 2.15pm and 3.15pm with the audience numbers restricted to 60 at each session.

Rupert Pugh, development director for the Heights of Abraham, said: “Our Big Music Weekend is an ambitious programme of live music, combining jazz, pop, folk and rock to create something for everyone. We’re delighted to provide a unique and memorable platform for these superb local musicians to perform on, and we can’t wait to hear them on Masson Hill. Most of the musicians are bringing their instruments up by cable car, and I wouldn’t be surprised if one or two give impromptu performances as they take the flight across the Derwent Valley”.

Kootch, composed of Dean and Beth Lilleyman, Katy Campbell and Ian Tilbrook, play on all three days of The Great Big Music Weekend on May 6, 7, 8 at the Heights Of Abraham, Matlock Bath.

Performances will take place until 4pm. Admission is included in the normal cable car ticket price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The full programme is available at www.heightsofabraham.com/bigmusic

Cage Of Crows, comprising NIki and Mat Adlam-Stiles, will be performing in the Rutland Cavern on all three days.