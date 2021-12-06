Derbyshire musicians in folk supergroup Awake Arise light up venues on winter tour

Jimmy Aldridge, Rowan Rheingans, Hannah James, Hazel Askew, Sid Goldsmith combine for the supergroup Awake Arise (photo: Elly Lucas).

Accordion player Hannah James, who hails from Chesterfield, and fiddle player Rowan Rheingans from the Hope Valley comprise two-thirds of the award-winning Lady Maisery. The trio’s line-up includes London-based multi-instrumentalist Hazel Askew.

They are joined by banjo player Jimmy Aldridge and guitarist Sid Goldsmith in the super-group Awake Arise which is setting out on tour this month.

The nine dates around the country will include a show at Firth Hall in Sheffield on December 18.

Awake Arise celebrates the riches of winter traditions from the British Isles and further afield and reflects on the hope and resilience in folk song that can bring us closer together through the darkest season.

Traditional songs, folk carols, spoken word and newly written music feature in a concert that is a warm gift to the wintertime from five of the most engaging and celebrated performers on the folk scene.

True to the reputations of both acts as outspoken voices, this concert is a rallying cry to embrace the power of collective endeavour with essential songs that remind us who we are and why we matter to one another.

Jimmy said: "That's always been what our show Awake Arise has been about - togetherness in times of hardship, singing in the dark times. We'll be singing our hearts out in December and really hope many will come out and join us."

A companion to the live show, the debut album Awake Arise was released two years ago.

Rowan said: "Our last show of 2019 was to a sold out St George's Hall in Bristol and little did we know, as the 500+ audience were on their feet at the end, what was coming... Since then it's obviously been a turbulent time for live music and for musicians, but we were really happy that we still managed a short tour of our winter show in December 2020."

Hannah said: “Nothing can replace the feeling of sharing songs with an audience, especially in the darkest and coldest season, when music can really give light and bring people together."