Derbyshire gigs: Who's playing at Stainsby Festival and other live performances around the county

Derbyshire’s festival season is in full swing and Stainsby is the place to be this weekend for lots of live music and family fun.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 2:23 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 2:25 pm
The Watchsnatchers play at Stainsby Festival on Saturday afternoon.
July 14

The Garage Show with John Gill and friends. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Mark Lilley's Singalong. Wirksworth Town Hall.

Email details of your band or venue's gig listings, including a photo where possible, to: [email protected]

National Jazz Orchestra. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

July 15

Katie Spencer, Gilmore & Roberts, Granny's Attic. Stainsby Festival, Hawking Lane, Stainsby, near Chesterfield.

Hi-On Maiden. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Ben Crosland - The Ray Davies Songbook. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

July 16

The Watchsnatchers, Ray Hearne, Broomdasher, Rebecca Hearne, Lefty Chris. Stainsby Festival, Stainsby (afternoon).

Pete Davies, Jack Rutter, Steve Tilston, Hattie Hatstar, Bonfire Radicals. Stainsby Festival, Stainsby (evening).

DFacto. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen's Street, Chesterfield.

Doghouse. Edgefold Club, Matlock.

Wolfskin. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Justin Gilbody performing Freddie Mercury. George and Dragon, Newton.

One Eyed God, Funbug, Radioactive Rats, and Alice's Ants. The Maypole Inn, Brook Street, Derby.

July 17

Rakestone, Steve Turner, Roisin Ban, Sunflower Thieves, Deborah Short and John Adams, Plumbhall, Praying For The Rain. Stainsby Festival, Stainsby.

Straight Bends. The Flowerpot, Derby (from 4pm).

Open mic with Molly May. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

