Derbyshire gigs: Who's playing at Stainsby Festival and other live performances around the county

July 14
The Garage Show with John Gill and friends. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Mark Lilley's Singalong. Wirksworth Town Hall.
National Jazz Orchestra. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
July 15
Katie Spencer, Gilmore & Roberts, Granny's Attic. Stainsby Festival, Hawking Lane, Stainsby, near Chesterfield.
Hi-On Maiden. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Dark Lightning. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Ben Crosland - The Ray Davies Songbook. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
July 16
The Watchsnatchers, Ray Hearne, Broomdasher, Rebecca Hearne, Lefty Chris. Stainsby Festival, Stainsby (afternoon).
Pete Davies, Jack Rutter, Steve Tilston, Hattie Hatstar, Bonfire Radicals. Stainsby Festival, Stainsby (evening).
DFacto. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen's Street, Chesterfield.
Doghouse. Edgefold Club, Matlock.
Wolfskin. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Justin Gilbody performing Freddie Mercury. George and Dragon, Newton.
One Eyed God, Funbug, Radioactive Rats, and Alice's Ants. The Maypole Inn, Brook Street, Derby.
July 17
Rakestone, Steve Turner, Roisin Ban, Sunflower Thieves, Deborah Short and John Adams, Plumbhall, Praying For The Rain. Stainsby Festival, Stainsby.
Straight Bends. The Flowerpot, Derby (from 4pm).
Open mic with Molly May. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.