Quireboys play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on Saturday, April 29.

Thursday, April 27

Poke O' Swedgers, supported by Hannah Brine with Clive Gregson. High Peak Bookstore, Brierlow Bar, Buxton, 6pm start.

Nick McCann acoustic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Mike & The Mechanics will be performing in Buxton Opera House on Friday, April 28 (photo: Patrick Balls Photography)

The Searchers. Buxton Opera House.

Maddy Prior & The Carnival Band. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

April 28

Foo Fighters GB. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Aurashade supported by Dan Toft. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

Mike & the Mechanics. Buxton Opera House.

The Fureys. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

The Bryan Adams Experience. The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Modest. The Crown Hotel, Allenton, Derby.

Rip It Up. Soldiers & Sailors, Tamworth Road, Long Eaton.

Straight Bends. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

Saturday, April 29

The Quireboys, supported by Blackballed. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Paul Lamb and Chad Strentz, supported by Martin Hall with Jonathan Kempster. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

Hello Again - the Neil Diamond Songbook. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Platinum. Hasland Club.

Bad Penny. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

Axminster Burnes & the Rug Cutters. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Dfacto. Pear Tree Inn, Ripley.

Si Astbury. The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

Sworn Amongst with supports from Hellfekted, Beyond Your Design and Those Once Loyal. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Are You Experienced? (tribute to Jimi Hendrix). The Flowerpot, Derby.

GSG (tribute to stars and legends). Green Man, Crossroads, Willington, Derby.

King Spider. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

April 30

The New York Bee Gees (tribute to the Bee Gees). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Darmus, supported by The Man In The Hat. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm starts.

Twistin' The Night Away with Si Cranstoun. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

May 1

Sieben, supported by Damian Luke. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.

May 2

Me Lost Me, supported by Shamanka Phoenix. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton 6pm start.

May 3

