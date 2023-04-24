Derbyshire gigs: Where you can see Quireboys playing in Chesterfield or Mike & The Mechanics and The Fureys in Buxton
Rock legends Quireboys bring their live show to Chesterfield while easy listening trio Mike & The Mechanics and folk favourites The Fureys head for Buxton.
Thursday, April 27
Poke O' Swedgers, supported by Hannah Brine with Clive Gregson. High Peak Bookstore, Brierlow Bar, Buxton, 6pm start.
Nick McCann acoustic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Searchers. Buxton Opera House.
Maddy Prior & The Carnival Band. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
April 28
Foo Fighters GB. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Aurashade supported by Dan Toft. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.
Mike & the Mechanics. Buxton Opera House.
The Fureys. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
The Bryan Adams Experience. The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Modest. The Crown Hotel, Allenton, Derby.
Rip It Up. Soldiers & Sailors, Tamworth Road, Long Eaton.
Straight Bends. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
Saturday, April 29
The Quireboys, supported by Blackballed. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Paul Lamb and Chad Strentz, supported by Martin Hall with Jonathan Kempster. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.
Hello Again - the Neil Diamond Songbook. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Platinum. Hasland Club.
Bad Penny. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Axminster Burnes & the Rug Cutters. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Dfacto. Pear Tree Inn, Ripley.
Si Astbury. The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
Sworn Amongst with supports from Hellfekted, Beyond Your Design and Those Once Loyal. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Are You Experienced? (tribute to Jimi Hendrix). The Flowerpot, Derby.
GSG (tribute to stars and legends). Green Man, Crossroads, Willington, Derby.
King Spider. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
April 30
The New York Bee Gees (tribute to the Bee Gees). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Darmus, supported by The Man In The Hat. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm starts.
Twistin' The Night Away with Si Cranstoun. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
May 1
Sieben, supported by Damian Luke. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.
May 2
Me Lost Me, supported by Shamanka Phoenix. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton 6pm start.
May 3
The Brackish, supported by Jazz Options. High Peak Bookstore, Buxton, 6pm start.