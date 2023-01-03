Derbyshire gigs: Where to watch Sex Pistols, Madness, ABBA and Motown tribute acts strutting their stuff
Several bands and their fans are enjoying a well-deserved rest after the festive party season. Here is a fortnight of live music listings to launch 2023 so you can plan your next outing well in advance.
January 5
Jervase acoustic session. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
January 6
Arizona. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Dark Lightning. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Stiff Little Pistols (tribute to Sex Pistols). The White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
January 7
Firecracker Vida. Hasland Working Men's Club.Brew Droop. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Modest. Comrades Club, Crich.
Dark Lightning. Heanor Town Football Club.
January 8
Dark Lightning. Spanish Bar, Ilkeston (4pm start).
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
January 11
Soul Train. The Duchess Theatre, Long Eaton.
January 13
The Franchise. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
January14
Complete Madness. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
ABBA Fever. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Duel. Hasland Working Men's Club.
Under One Roof. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Magic of Motown. Buxton Opera House.
January 15
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.