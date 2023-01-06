Derbyshire gigs: Where to see all your favourite bands and singers
Tribute bands are a big attraction at clubs, pubs and theatres around Derbyshire. The latest gig listings include performers singing the hit songs of Pink, Madness and ABBA.
January 13
The Franchise. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
January14
ABBA Fever. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Complete Madness. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Duel. Hasland Working Men's Club.
The Magic of Motown. Buxton Opera House.
Under One Roof. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
January 15
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
January 19
Neil C. Young (jazz guitarist). Olde House Hotel, Chesterfield.
January 20
Miss Understood (tribute to Pink). Hasland Working Men's Club.
Retro Revival (acoustic duo playing 60s, 70s, 80s music). The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Modest. The Villager, Alfreton.
Night Shift. Holly Bush Inn, Marehay, Ripley (charity gig to raise money for a defibrillator).
Legend - The Music of Bob Marley. Buxton Opera House.