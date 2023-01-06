News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Where to see all your favourite bands and singers

Tribute bands are a big attraction at clubs, pubs and theatres around Derbyshire. The latest gig listings include performers singing the hit songs of Pink, Madness and ABBA.

By Gay Bolton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Jan 2023, 10:50am
Complete Madness perform at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield, on Saturday, January 14.
January 13

The Franchise. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

January14

The Magic of Motown hits Buxton Opera House on Saturday, January 14.
    ABBA Fever. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Complete Madness. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    Duel. Hasland Working Men's Club.

    The Magic of Motown. Buxton Opera House.

    Under One Roof. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    January 15

    Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    January 19

    Neil C. Young (jazz guitarist). Olde House Hotel, Chesterfield.

    January 20

    Miss Understood (tribute to Pink). Hasland Working Men's Club.

    Retro Revival (acoustic duo playing 60s, 70s, 80s music). The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The Modest. The Villager, Alfreton.

    Night Shift. Holly Bush Inn, Marehay, Ripley (charity gig to raise money for a defibrillator).

    Legend - The Music of Bob Marley. Buxton Opera House.