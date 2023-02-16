News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Derbyshire gigs: Where to hear musicians playing in Chesterfield, Matlock, Buxton and Derby

Big-name artists KT Tunstall and The South are making tracks for one of Derbyshire’s prettiest venues. Elsewhere, cover bands and tribute groups are lighting up the gig guide.

By Gay Bolton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 3:01pm
The South perform at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, February 25.
The South perform at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, February 25.

February 23

KT Tunstall, supported by Andy Burrows. Buxton Opera House.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

February 24

Doghouse play at The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield, on Friday, February 24.
Most Popular

    Doghouse. The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield.

    Cold Flame. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Ghosts Of Men. The Hilcote Country Club, Hilcote, near Blackwell.

    Toploader, The Velocettes, Atomic Tide. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    The Specials Ltd (tribute to The Specials. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Junkyard Angels. The Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    February 25

    Atomic. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Moonshiners. Hasland Working Men's Club.

    Groundhog Days. Uppertown Social Centre, Uppertown, near Ashover.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Roll The Bones. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Mysterious Blues Band. Cross Keys, Swanwick.

    The Modest. Seven Stars, Riddings.

    The South (featuring former members of The Beautiful South). Buxton Opera House.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Fuzzy Felt World. Dove Holes Cricket Club, Dove Holes.

    Republica, Fakers, The Jan Doyle Band. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Small Fakers (tribute to Small Faces). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Pink Lizzy. The Smithfield, Derby.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    February 26

    To Obey A Tyrant, Old Wharf, From Her Ashes, Vulgore, Breacher. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Cain Paisley. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Hot Rocks. The Smithfield, Derby.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    February 27

    Ed Hopwood. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    DerbyDerbyshireKT TunstallMatlockBuxton