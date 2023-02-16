Derbyshire gigs: Where to hear musicians playing in Chesterfield, Matlock, Buxton and Derby
Big-name artists KT Tunstall and The South are making tracks for one of Derbyshire’s prettiest venues. Elsewhere, cover bands and tribute groups are lighting up the gig guide.
February 23
KT Tunstall, supported by Andy Burrows. Buxton Opera House.
February 24
Doghouse. The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Cold Flame. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Ghosts Of Men. The Hilcote Country Club, Hilcote, near Blackwell.
Toploader, The Velocettes, Atomic Tide. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Specials Ltd (tribute to The Specials. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Junkyard Angels. The Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.
February 25
Atomic. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Moonshiners. Hasland Working Men's Club.
Groundhog Days. Uppertown Social Centre, Uppertown, near Ashover.
Roll The Bones. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Mysterious Blues Band. Cross Keys, Swanwick.
The Modest. Seven Stars, Riddings.
The South (featuring former members of The Beautiful South). Buxton Opera House.
Fuzzy Felt World. Dove Holes Cricket Club, Dove Holes.
Republica, Fakers, The Jan Doyle Band. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Small Fakers (tribute to Small Faces). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Pink Lizzy. The Smithfield, Derby.
February 26
To Obey A Tyrant, Old Wharf, From Her Ashes, Vulgore, Breacher. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Cain Paisley. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Hot Rocks. The Smithfield, Derby.
February 27
Ed Hopwood. The Flowerpot, Derby.