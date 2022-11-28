News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Where to catch your favourite bands and singers performing live

Hit singer Kelly Llorenna at Chesterfield Pride Winter Party, a charity show in Belper and legendary stars in Derby make up a bumper bundle of gigs.

By Gay Bolton
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Kelly Llorenna headlines Chesterfield Pride Winter Party at Hasland Village Hall on Friday, December 2.
December 1

LiveWire -The AC/DC Show. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Jervase acoustic session. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

John Otway & The Big Band play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on December 3, 2022.

    December 2

    Kelly Llorenna, Alfie Darlin, Poppy-Mai and Georgie Mills play Chesterfield Pride Winter Party. Hasland Village Hall.

    Rate Hot Chili Peppers, Brew Droop. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Ray Barrell. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

    The Ciderhouse Rebellion with Molly Donnery play at Belper Meadows Community Sports Club on Saturday, December 3.

    Tsarzi, supported by Ichabod Wolf. No 28, Market Place, Belper.

    The Clone Roses (The Stone Roses tribute), The Smiths Ltd (The Smiths tribute). The Venue, Derby.

    Aynsley Lister. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Giant Walker and Hawxx. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Warren Mailley-Smith. Derby Cathedral.

    The Modest. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

    December 3

    Charlie Hedges - Radio 1 Dance Anthems. The Loft, Matlock.

    Groundhog Days. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

    Trinity Road. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

    Bad Penny. Dronfield Contact Club, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield.

    John Tams & Friends in fundraiser for Belper Food Bank. St Peter’s Church, Belper.

    Gold Leaf Duo. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Dana Ali. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

    Molly Lips. The Gate Inn, Swanwick.

    The Ciderhouse Rebellion with Molly Donnery. Belper Meadows Community Sports Club, off Bridge Street, Belper.

    Spear of Destiny, RT-Zed, Courtesan, The Shelter. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    John Otway & The Big Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Strange Days. Half Moon Inn, Burton Road, Derby.

    December 4

    Bader's Big Band. Real Time Live, Chesterfield (1.30pm start).

    Rachel Raynor. Armisteads, Corporation Street, Chesterfield (4pm start).

    Straightbends. The Flowerpot, Derby (4pm start).

    Thunderian Summer. Dubrek Studios, Derby.

    December 5

    Dan Ottewell. The Flowerpot, Derby.

