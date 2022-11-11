News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Where to catch the best live music from evergreen stars to unsigned bands

Here’s your line-up of bands playing old, new, borrowed and Blues music live in Derbyshire.

By Gay Bolton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Nov 2022, 10:57am
Mike Pender (the original voice of The Searchers) tops The Sensational 60s Experience at Buxton Opera House on November 17.
November 17

Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers, The Trems (former members of The Tremeloes), Dozy, Beaky Mick & Tich, The Fortunes, Vanity Fare in The Sensational 60s Experience. Buxton Opera House.

Tombstone Dunnery featuring Tom Dunnery. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Nine Below Zero play at The Flowerpot, Derby, on Friday, November 18, as part of their 40th anniversary tour.

    November 18

    Foo Fighters GB. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    The Lords of Valhalla. George and Dragon, Belper.

    Wishbone Ash. Buxton Opera House.

    Nine Below Zero. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    November 19

    Borders, Cage Fight, Hundred Year Old Man (HYOM), Tiberius, Azure, Milk and Two Shuggahs, From Her Ashes, Lost In Lavender Town, To Obey A Tyrant, Arwassah play at Techabilitation 2022. The Hairy Dog, Derby (12.30pm start)

    The Black Charade and Fell Out Boy, supported by Slackrr. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

    Bon Giovi, supported by Turn The Page. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Spitewinter Band UK. Oxcroft Social Centre, Stanfree, Bolsover.

    Trinity Road. Hilltop Sports and Social Club, Dronfield.

    Night Shift. Holly Bush Inn, Marehay, Ripley.

    The Modest. The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

    Cowboy Junkies. Buxton Opera House.

    Wishbone Ash. The Venue, Derby.

    Let's ABBA Party. Half Moon Inn, Burton Road, Derby.

    Sonic Boom. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

    Peter Knight's GigSpanner. Alstonefield Village Hall, near Ashbourne.

    November 20

    Seething Akira, Godeater, Creak, Pravitas, Pulse, From Eden To Exile, Only The Righteous, Akkadian, Cavekiller, Gaia play at Techabilitation 2022. The Hairy Dog, Derby (12.30pm start).

    November 21

    Ed Hopwood. The Flowerpot, Derby.

