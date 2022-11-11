Derbyshire gigs: Where to catch the best live music from evergreen stars to unsigned bands
Here’s your line-up of bands playing old, new, borrowed and Blues music live in Derbyshire.
November 17
Mike Pender (original voice of The Searchers, The Trems (former members of The Tremeloes), Dozy, Beaky Mick & Tich, The Fortunes, Vanity Fare in The Sensational 60s Experience. Buxton Opera House.
Tombstone Dunnery featuring Tom Dunnery. The Flowerpot, Derby.
November 18
Foo Fighters GB. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Lords of Valhalla. George and Dragon, Belper.
Wishbone Ash. Buxton Opera House.
Nine Below Zero. The Flowerpot, Derby.
November 19
Borders, Cage Fight, Hundred Year Old Man (HYOM), Tiberius, Azure, Milk and Two Shuggahs, From Her Ashes, Lost In Lavender Town, To Obey A Tyrant, Arwassah play at Techabilitation 2022. The Hairy Dog, Derby (12.30pm start)
The Black Charade and Fell Out Boy, supported by Slackrr. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Bon Giovi, supported by Turn The Page. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Spitewinter Band UK. Oxcroft Social Centre, Stanfree, Bolsover.
Trinity Road. Hilltop Sports and Social Club, Dronfield.
Night Shift. Holly Bush Inn, Marehay, Ripley.
The Modest. The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
Cowboy Junkies. Buxton Opera House.
Wishbone Ash. The Venue, Derby.
Let's ABBA Party. Half Moon Inn, Burton Road, Derby.
Sonic Boom. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
Peter Knight's GigSpanner. Alstonefield Village Hall, near Ashbourne.
November 20
Seething Akira, Godeater, Creak, Pravitas, Pulse, From Eden To Exile, Only The Righteous, Akkadian, Cavekiller, Gaia play at Techabilitation 2022. The Hairy Dog, Derby (12.30pm start).
November 21
Ed Hopwood. The Flowerpot, Derby.