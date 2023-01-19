Derbyshire gigs: Where to catch all the live music in Chesterfield, Alfreton. Derby
Fans of Madonna, Celine Dion and Rat Pack stars Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin will hear their favourite songs performed by tribute singers in venues across Derbyshire.
January 26
Into The Groove (tribute to Madonna). Buxton Opera House.
Paul Evans and Carla Burchell. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.
January 27
Celine - My Heart Will Go On (tribute to Celine Dion). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Take The Seven. The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Rakestone, Portway. Hope & Anchor, Wirksworth.The Real McKenzies, Real Sickies, NOOSE. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
One Tone. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
The Modest. Chaddesden Jubilee Club, Chaddesden, Derby.
January 28
Mimosa, supported by Small Print, Candid, LNC. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
After Hours. Hasland Working Men's Club.
Lawrence County. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Verbal Warning. Seven Stars, Riddings.
The Modest. Palmer Morewood Memorial Club, Hall Street, Alfreton.
Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
Strange Days. Rowells Drinking Emporium, High Street, Long Eaton.
January 29
Groundhog Days. Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Bo Weevil Bros. The Flowerpot, Derby.
January 30
L'il Jim. The Flowerpot, Derby.