News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Derbyshire gigs: Where to catch all the live music in Chesterfield, Alfreton. Derby

Fans of Madonna, Celine Dion and Rat Pack stars Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin will hear their favourite songs performed by tribute singers in venues across Derbyshire.

By Gay Bolton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 3:45pm
Take The Seven play at The Spotted Frog, Brampton, on Friday, January 27.
Take The Seven play at The Spotted Frog, Brampton, on Friday, January 27.

January 26

Into The Groove (tribute to Madonna). Buxton Opera House.

Hide Ad

Paul Evans and Carla Burchell. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.

The Modest will play at Palmer Morewood Memorial Club, Alfreton, on Saturday, January 28.
Most Popular

    January 27

    Celine - My Heart Will Go On (tribute to Celine Dion). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Hide Ad

    Take The Seven. The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield.

    Rakestone, Portway. Hope & Anchor, Wirksworth.The Real McKenzies, Real Sickies, NOOSE. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Hide Ad

    One Tone. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

    The Modest. Chaddesden Jubilee Club, Chaddesden, Derby.

    Hide Ad

    January 28

    Mimosa, supported by Small Print, Candid, LNC. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Hide Ad

    After Hours. Hasland Working Men's Club.

    Lawrence County. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Hide Ad

    Verbal Warning. Seven Stars, Riddings.

    The Modest. Palmer Morewood Memorial Club, Hall Street, Alfreton.

    Hide Ad

    Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

    Strange Days. Rowells Drinking Emporium, High Street, Long Eaton.

    Hide Ad

    January 29

    Groundhog Days. Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton.

    Hide Ad

    Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Bo Weevil Bros. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Hide Ad

    January 30

    L'il Jim. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    ChesterfieldDerbyshireDerbyMadonna