Derbyshire gigs: When and where to see your favourite bands performing live

You’ll be spoiled for choice with the variety of live music blasting through Derbyshire over the coming week.

By Gay Bolton
Monday, 25th July 2022, 4:08 pm
Updated Monday, 25th July 2022, 4:10 pm
Doghouse play at The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield, on Friday, July 29.
Doghouse play at The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield, on Friday, July 29.

July 28

Mark Lilley's Singalong. Wirksworth Town Hall.

July 29

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Keep fans in tune with where your playing and when by featuring your gigs in this free guide. Email the details, plus a photo if you have one, to: [email protected] (photo: PIxabay).

Towards The Sun, The Royal Deficiency. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Doghouse. The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Warren Ireland. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

ModSkas. Oakfield Farm Sausage and Cider Festival, Stanley Common.(from 8pm).

The Beat Hounds. New Inn, Duffield Road, Little Eaton.

Litterbug, Subalternos, Dedo Podre. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Ramblin' Preachers. The Flowerpot, Derby.

July 30

Brew Droop (1pm), More and Byrne (3pm), Eddie Huntley Band (5pm), What Katie Did Next (7pm). The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Mr Wolf (2pm), Toolbox (6pm). Oakfield Farm Sausage and Cider Festival, Stanley Common.

Fordzy, Charlotte Lunn, Ichabod Wolf, Mr Bunny. Chesterfeld Labour Club, Saltergate, Chesterfield.

The Nutty Boys. Boythorpe Inn, Chesterfield.

Dogboy, Mancuso. Barley Mow, Bonsall.

Rainer. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Beat Hounds. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

The Franchise. The Beehive Inn, Ripley.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

Lil Jim. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Venomous Rose, Harrison Rimmer, 28 Double, Silkrates, Smskara. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Fauves, Tinseltown Rebellion, Paul Carter and The Destroid. Dubrek Studios, Bridge Street, Derby.

Deadblooms, Hex Poseur, The Collide. The Maypole Cafe Bar and Theatre, Brooke Street, Derby.

Rock It. Half Moon Inn, Burton Road, Derby.

July 31Ricky Fleming (1pm), Sue Barron Jazz (3pm). The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Bootleg Weller (2pm). Oakfield Farm Sausage and Cider Festival, Stanley Common.

Steve Case (guitarist/vocalist). The Whitecotes, Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield.

Molly-May open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Kim. Needles, Bembridge Road, Alvaston, Derby.

ChesterfieldDerbyshireMatlock Bath