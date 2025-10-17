Derbyshire gigs: Venues in Chesterfield, Brimington, Hasland, Bakewell, Buxton, Matlock, Ripley, Ilkeston and Derby hosting the best live music
October 23
John Smith, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
The Bluetones, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
October 24
Whitesnake UK, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Crossroads Band, The Rutland Arms, Chesterfield.
Mark Black, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Rogue. GAS Bar and Bites, Chesterfield.
Let There B D/C (tribute to AC/DC), Hasland Club, Hasland.
The Flowerpot Men play fundraiser for Dementia UK, The Sitwell Arms, Morton.
Paul Robinson, Bod, Matlock.
Antarctic Monkeys, Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell.
The Fossils, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Soundplay, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Shed the Ego, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.
Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Nirvana Tribute, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Guns N' Roses Experience, The Flowerpot, Derby.
Queen II: The Ultimate Live Experience, The Hairy Dog, Derby,
October 25
Rogue, The Manor House, Dronfield, 4pm start.
Dfacto, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Twisted, The Lockoford Inn, Chesterfield.
BRUDE, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.
After Hours, Hasland Club, Hasland.
Agent Utah, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Top Deck Band, The Dog House, Alfreton.
The WonderWhys, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Headshrinka, The George and Dragon, Belper.
Knight Kings, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
One Step Behind (tribute to Madness), The Flowerpot, Derby.
Damage Report, White Horse, Morledge, Derby. SPAM, Stumble Inn, Long Eaton.
Queen Rhapsody, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
October 26
Sarah Spencers Transatlantic Band, Dove Holes Village Hall, 1pm start.
Isaac Neilson, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.
Crooked Few with special guest Jack Algar, Hasland Club, Hasland, 3pm start.
Callum Parkinson hosts open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Driftwood Pirates, The Dog House, Alfreton, 5.30pm start.
The Darling Buds, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
October 27
James Oliver, The Flowerpot, Derby.
October 29
Toby Lee and James Emmanuel, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Drifters, Buxton Opera House.
Beth Nielson Chapman and Judie Tzuke, Derby Cathedral.