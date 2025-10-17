Derbyshire gigs: Venues in Chesterfield, Brimington, Hasland, Bakewell, Buxton, Matlock, Ripley, Ilkeston and Derby hosting the best live music

By Gay Bolton
Published 17th Oct 2025, 13:25 BST
Crooked Few have an afternoon gig at Hasland Club on Sunday, October 26.placeholder image
Crooked Few have an afternoon gig at Hasland Club on Sunday, October 26.
All your favourite Derbyshire bands and a few visiting stars will entertain audiences throughout the county.

October 23

John Smith, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

The Bluetones, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

October 24

Whitesnake UK, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Crossroads Band, The Rutland Arms, Chesterfield.

Mark Black, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Rogue. GAS Bar and Bites, Chesterfield.

Let There B D/C (tribute to AC/DC), Hasland Club, Hasland.

The Flowerpot Men play fundraiser for Dementia UK, The Sitwell Arms, Morton.

Paul Robinson, Bod, Matlock.

Antarctic Monkeys, Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell.

The Fossils, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Soundplay, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Shed the Ego, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Nirvana Tribute, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Guns N' Roses Experience, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Queen II: The Ultimate Live Experience, The Hairy Dog, Derby,

October 25

Rogue, The Manor House, Dronfield, 4pm start.

Dfacto, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Twisted, The Lockoford Inn, Chesterfield.

BRUDE, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

After Hours, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Agent Utah, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Top Deck Band, The Dog House, Alfreton.

The WonderWhys, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Headshrinka, The George and Dragon, Belper.

Knight Kings, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

One Step Behind (tribute to Madness), The Flowerpot, Derby.

Damage Report, White Horse, Morledge, Derby. SPAM, Stumble Inn, Long Eaton.

Queen Rhapsody, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

October 26

Sarah Spencers Transatlantic Band, Dove Holes Village Hall, 1pm start.

Isaac Neilson, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Crooked Few with special guest Jack Algar, Hasland Club, Hasland, 3pm start.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Callum Parkinson hosts open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Driftwood Pirates, The Dog House, Alfreton, 5.30pm start.

The Darling Buds, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

October 27

James Oliver, The Flowerpot, Derby.

October 29

Toby Lee and James Emmanuel, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Drifters, Buxton Opera House.

Beth Nielson Chapman and Judie Tzuke, Derby Cathedral.

Related topics:BuxtonChesterfieldDerbyshireDerbyIlkestonMatlockRipley
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice