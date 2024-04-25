Derbyshire gigs: Valefest near Bolsover and Bookstock at Buxton lshine on bank holiday weekend
May 3
Nothing’s Forgotten, BRUDE, Wicked Son gig in aid of Parkinsons UK. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Millie Manders and the Shutup, Abdoujaparov, Meden Blazers, W.O.R.M. play at Vale Fest, Carr Vale FC, Carr Vale, near Bolsover.
Pint of Mild, GAS Bar & Bites, Chesterfield.
A Sound of Soul with Yolande, Hasland Club, Hasland.
Warren Ireland, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Judy Dunlop and Donovylan play Bookstock, High Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Buxton.
LImehouse Lizzy (tribute to Thin Lizzy), The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Alchemy Live ( tribute to Mark Knopfler and Dire Straits), The Flowerpot, Derby.
May 4
PorkPie, Shanghai Treason, Scott Doonican, Roving Crows, The Collective Band, Star Botherers, The Sweetchunks Band, Pete Drake, Kiziah and the Kings, Joe Solo, Brewers Daughter play at Vale Fest, Carr Vale FC, Carr Vale, near Bolsover.
The Beat Hounds, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Psychodahlia and Dave Onions, High Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Buxton.
The Bryan Adams Experience (tribute to Bryan Adams), The Flowerpot, Derby.
Landslide (tribute to Fleetwood Mac), The Hairy Dog, Derby.
May 5
Headsticks, XSLF, Pretty Babs, Jess Silk Trio, Not Quite Dead Yet, Sinful Maggie, Nasty Fishmonger, McShane & Shaw, Elm Tree Row, Cousin Nelly, Stinking Rita play at Vale Fest, Carr Vale FC, Carr Vale, near Bolsover.
Rik Gaynor as Elvis, The Boundary, Broadmeadows, South Normanton, 2pm start.
Flowers in the Rain, Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
Jazzy Badgers, HIgh Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Buxton.
Open mic night with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
May 6
Trilogy Ensemble, High Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Buxton.
May 8
InMe, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.
Ash Gray & The Burners, The Flowerpot, Derby.
