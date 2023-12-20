Derbyshire gigs: Tributes to Oasis, KISS, The Darkness in Chesterfield, disco and blues acts in Matlock, ska music in Buxton
December 28
Definitely Mightbe. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Nick McCann (acoustic). The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Sidekick. Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton.
Joel Gardner. Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.
Sweetchin. The Queens Head, Buxton.
The Moonshiners. Village Hall, Vicarage Street, Cotmanhay
December 29
Dressed to Kill (tribute to KISS) and The Darkniss (tribute to The Darkness). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Peter McCrae. Hilltop Sports and Social Club, Dronfield.
Mancuso. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
James Scanlan. Boat Inn, Cromford.
Midnight Pumpkin Trucks. George and Dragon, Belper.Wolfman and IT. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Manchester Ska Foundation. The Queens Head, Buxton.
The Modest. The Greyhound, Swadlincote.
December 30
Adam B. New Inn, Tupton.
John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman. Hilltop Sports and Social Club, Dronfield.
BIG SUR. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Kirk McElhinney. Barley Mow, Bonsall.
Monkey Finger. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Darren Newbold. Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.
The Jam'd (tribute to The Jam) supported by The Paul Weller Movement (tribute to Paul Weller). The Hairy Dog, Derby.]
Crazy 66. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
House Of Soul. Needles, Bembridge Drive, Alvaston.
Don’t Stop Believing. Spondon Liberal Club, Moor Street, Spondon.
December 31
Straight Bends. The Flowerpot, Derby, 4pm start.
The WonderWhys. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Shadowvale, Kathy. The Rutland, Chesterfield.
Nudus Acoustic. The Pig & Pump, Chesterfield.
Sandra Dee. Three Horseshoes, Brimington.
Acoustic Anarchy. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Groundhog Days. The Sitwell Arms, Morton.
Andy Walker. Marquis Pub and Kitchen, Denby Codnor Lane, Codnor.
The Modest. Ilkeston Rugby Club.
Brude. Eagle Tavern, Heage, near Belper.
Purple Cloud of Funk. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Steve Kenny. Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.
Shed The Ego. New Inn, Little Eaton.
Strange Days. Mickleover Royal British Legion, Mickleover.
J-Quad. Needles, Alvaston.
Si Astbury. Victory Club, Chellaston Road, Derby.
January 1
Edwin Dukes - The Soul Man. The Carnfield Club, South Normanton, 5pm start.
Radio Romantic. Needles, Bembridge Drive, Alvaston, Derby.