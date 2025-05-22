Derbyshire gigs: Tribute bands U2 UK and Ultimate Coldplay in Chesterfield, Desperados in Belper and Brain of J in Derby
May 30
U2 UK (tribute to U2), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Rogue, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Rik Gaynor as Elvis with special guest John George as Marc Bolan, The Shoulder, Hardstoft, near Chesterfield.
Crossroads, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Tommy Blaize, Buxton Opera House.
Half The Battle, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Rivers, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.
Robb Johnson and the Acoustic Irregulars, No 38, Belper.
Shambolics, Sunwheel, Revivalry, Mansfield, Kieran Arnold, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Everly Pregnant Brothers, The Flowerpot, Derby.
Damage Report, The White Horse, Derby.
May 31
Ultimate Coldplay, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
G4 – Phantoms Of The Popera, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
The Way, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Leon, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.
Ben Ottewell and James Walsh, The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.
The Shires, Buxton Opera House.
Skafusion, The Dog House, Alfreton.
The Brown Notes, Twenty Ten Matlock.
The Skatoons, Sitwell Arms, Morton.
Ferocious Dog, Peak Cavern, Castleton.
Tangentle Vibes, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Shed The Ego, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Rattus Inheritus (music of The Stranglers), The Gate Inn, Swanwick.
Lower the Tone, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Desperados (tribute to The Eagles), St Peter's Church, Belper.
Cold Flame, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Strange Days, Jolly Colliers, Heanor.
Death Of The High Street, JJ Lovegrove, Sura Laynes, Saskia Searle, Spondon Liberal Club.
Alchemy, The Cavs, Moral Panic, The Victoria Inn, Derby,
Brain of J - The Pearl Jam Tribute, The Flowerpot, Derby.
Johnny Severn Band, The White Horse, Derby.
Matt Brough, Half Moon Inn, Derby.
Tik Tik Boom, The Greyhound, Woodville, near Swadlincote.
June 1
Donovylan plays summer fair, Bakewell Agricultural Centre, 12 noon-2.30pm.
Swindle (tribute to Sex Pistols), White Horse, Derby, 4pm start.
Santa Carla Vampire Hunters, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.
Tik Tik Boom, The Smithfield, Derby.
Open mic with Sammy Murdock, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
June 2
Kelly Swindall, The Flowerpot, Derby.