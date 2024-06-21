Definitely Mightbe play the music of Oasis at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Saturday, June 29.

June 27

Symphonic Ibiza, Young Elton, Chris Baldwin, Mark Mudge perform at Derbyshire Sausage & Cider Festival, Catton Park, Derby.

June 28

Rogue Embers, Project Emptyhead, Frankie Arhcer, Nastee Chapel play Exile Festival, Sabine Hay, near Darley Dale.

Adam Parker Brown (tribute to Sir Tom Jones), Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

John Nolan (tribute to Elvis Presley), Hasland Club, Hasland.

Benji Heenan (tribute to Bon Jovi), The New Inn, Tupton.

The South featuring former members of The Beautiful South, The Devils Arse Cavern, Castleton.

Fallen Angel, White Lion, Ripley.

Charlie King, The Cross Keys, Belper.

Tim Hoad, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Hi-On Maiden (tribute to Iron Maiden), The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Black Charade supported by Fell Out Boy, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Unchained, Chaddesden Jubilee Club, Chaddesden,Derby.

Jilted Generation (Prodigy tribute) headline Derbyshire Sausage & Cider Festival at Catton Park, Derby, supported by Foo Fighters GB, Johnny 2 Bad (UB40), DB (Robbie Williams tribute), Chic To Chic (Nile Rogers and Chic tribute), Amy Winehouse tribute, Taylor Swift by Xenna.

June 29

Esteban, Wes French and The Silver Wye, Satin Beige, Detta Kenzie, The Peet Jackson Group, Christina Alden and Alex Patterson, Faint Line, The Rye Sisters and Jack’s Rake play Exile Festival, Sabine Hay, Darley Dale.

Killer Queen - A Tribute to Queen, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Definitely Mightbe (tribute to Oasis), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Sushi Belushi, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

The Suffrajetz, The Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Distinctly Motown, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

JJ Galway Band, The New Inn, Tupton.

Groundhog Days, The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

Gareth Edwards, Hilltop Club Bolsover.

Three Second Fuse and Setrakain, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Fables, The Feather Star. Wirksworth.

Pint of Mild, Cross Keys, Swanwick.

Bin 53-Four, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Tick Tick Boom, Oakfield Farm Music Festival, Stanley Common.

Bombshell, Stanley Common Top Club, Ilkeston.

Headshrinka, The Stumble Inn, Long Eaton.

Murder of Crows, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

D-Block Europe, Incora County Ground, Derby.

Vincent Flatts Final Drive, The Flowerpot, Derby.

King Kurt supported by Graveyard Johnnies, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Majesty (tribute to Queen) headline Derbyshire Sausage & Cider Festival, Catton Hall, Derby, supported by Killerz, Kings Leon, Laid (tribute to James), The Specials Ltd, Bruno Mars tribute, Stereosonics.

June 30

The Newcranes, Barefoot & Fly, Rakestone, Seb Stone play Exile Festival, Sabine Hay, near Darley Dale.

The Modest play Oakfield Farm Moosic Festival, Oakfield Farm Shop, Stanley Common, 12 noon start.

Nancy Brookes, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Molly Vulpynes, Yur Mum, Blue Ruin, Dagger Debs play On Sundays we wear PUNK!, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 2pm start.

Motown Motion, Spanish Bar, Ilkeston 4pm start.

Kelly Jens, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

Tony Verno, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Breakin Loose, Chaddesden Jubilee Club, Chaddesden, Derby.

Open mic night with Molly Mae, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.