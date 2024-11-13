The Rollin' Stoned play at The Flowerpot, Derby on November 23, 2024.

Gifted musicians and singers will be strutting their stuff on stages around Derbyshire. Make sure your band or venue gets the maximum exposure by sending us info about your upcoming live gigs.

November 21

Open mic with Isaac Neilson, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Dom Martin, Blue Nation, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Punk stalwarts W.O.R.M. are among musicians playing at Chesterfield Labour Club on Saturday, November 23 as part of the Rock for Refugees gig presented by Love Music Hate Racism.

Godiva, The Victoria Inn, Derby.

November 22

The Bohemians (tribute to Queen), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Riffler supported by 3 Second Fuse, The Loop, Chesterfield.

Scarantinos, South Wingfield Social Club.

The Midnight Specials, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Rik Gaynor as Elvis, The Boundary, South Normanton.

Electric Landlady, The Queens Head, Buxton.

The Modest, Cat & Fiddle, Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston.

Luke Gallagher, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Gaelforce, Spring Bank Arts Centre, New Mills.

Freeway, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

The Drowns, Gimp Fist, Rivalry, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.

Dan Desachy, The White Lion, Sawley.

November 23

Meteora (tribute to Linkin Park) and Limp Biscuit (tribute to Limp Bizkit), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Pat Fulgoni, W.O.R.M., Gogglehead in Rock for Refugees fundraiser, Chesterfield Labour Club.

Bad Penny, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Glamatise, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Trinity Road, The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

The Franchise, The George and Dragon, Newton.

The Fossils, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

TW Oasis, The Dog House, Alfreton.

Sleeping Through The Day, The Royal Oak, Tibshelf.

Charlotte Branson, The Edgefold Club, Matlock.

Crooked Crows, Riddings Community Centre.

Matt David, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Jay Styles (tribute to Michael Jackson) The General Havelock, Ilkeston.

Headshrinka, The Eagle Tavern, Heage.

The Mighty Traitors, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Zephyr, George and Dragon, Belper.

The Rollin' Stoned (tribute to The Rolling Stones), The Flowerpot, Derby.

Pulp Friction, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Pro Rata, The Victory Club, Allenton, Derby.

November 24

Carl North, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Tsarzi and Mr and Mrs Jones, Libby's Walled Garden Workshop, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, 7pm start.

Hannah and John host open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Far Away Cows, The Dog House, Alfreton.

David Luke, The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfeld.

Tank and Brin, The Frog on the Bine, Buxton.

Lester and the Bee, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Open mic with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

November 26

Open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.