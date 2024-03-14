Derbyshire gigs: Tribute acts play the music of Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple and Ghost
March 21
Luke Combs UK (tribute to Luke Combs), Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Raindogs, Golden Eagle, Derby.
March 22
Sons of Purple (tribute to Deep Purple, Whitesnake and Rainbow), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
River Drive, The Rutland, Chesterfield.
Verbal Warning (acoustic show), The Glassworks, Chesterfield.
Donovylan (Donovan and Bob Dylan tribute), Hasland Club, Hasland.
Abi Mills, Hasland Hops, Hasland.
Race Against Time, Sheffield Cancer Charity Choir, Double Trouble, The Nothings play in aid of Ashgate Hospice, Eckington Civic Centre.
Selective Hearing, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Gun Money, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
The Pretty Ugly, Girls Drink Pints, Cruz, Harri Larkin and Idle Noise, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Fred Zeppelin (tribute to Led Zeppelin), The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Skarantinos, The White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
March 23
Atheist, Cryptopsy, Almost Dead, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 5pm start.
Popestars (tribute to Ghost), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Gary Philips, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Hannah James and Toby Kuhn, Hasland Methodist Church.
Uncle Salty, Hilltop Sports Club, Dronfield.
Groundhog Days, Palmer Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.
Tina Wynters, Hilltop Club, Bolsover.
Finnegan's Revival, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
XL, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston
The Spitfires, George and Dragon, Newton.
Freeway, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Strange Days, Crompton Arms, Ripley.
Purple Zeppelin (tribute to Deep Purple and Led Zeppelin), Buxton Opera House.
March 24
Spinning Jenny Jam Session, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton, 1pm start.
Junction, Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.
Origin, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley, 5pm start.
Peashooter, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.
Wayne Adams, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
The Langan Band, Belper Meadows Cricket Club, Belper.
Open mic night with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
March 25
Groovezilla, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.