Derbyshire gigs: Tribute acts in Ilkeston and Derby, Outkast Festival at Lower Somercotes
June 6
Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Buxton Opera House.
Jervase acoustic session, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
June 7
Crooked Few, The Rutland, Chesterfield.
Jayler, Fallen Angel play Outkast Festival, Amber Valley Rugby Club, Lower Somercotes.
Woodstone, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Modest, The Boundary, South Normanton.
Dippin Da Bristle, The Cross Keys, Belper.
Fred Zeppelin, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
James Scanlan, The Crafty Tap, Heanor.
Bin 53-Four, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Verbal Warning, West Park, Long Eaton.
Mark Keeley, The Victory Rock 'n' Roll Club, Allenton, Derby.
Uuhai, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
June 8
Atomic, Butchers Arms, Brimington, 6pm start.
Mithril, Rosie O'Learys, Chesterfield.
The Midnight Pumpkin Trucks, Hasland Club, Hasland.
Queens of Pop with singer Lottie, The New Inn, Tupton
Joshua Burnell and Band supported by Riley Marsh and Phoebe Shaw, The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.
The Indie Division, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Red Hot Chilli Potters, Murder of Crows, Unit 6, V8 play Outkast Festival, Amber Valley Rugby Club, Lower Somercotes.
It's Been Emotional, Gate Inn, Swanwick.
8 Foot Under, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Darren Newbold, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.
Purple Cloud of Funk, The Queens Head, Buxton.
ZZ Toppd (tribute to ZZ Top), The Flowerpot, Derby.
Skids, supported by The Zipheads and The Velocettes, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Mighty Traitors, The Smithfield, Derby.
Tick Tick Boom, The Boathouse, Shardlow.
June 9
Tim Hoad, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.
The Modest, Spanish Bar, Ilkeston, 4pm start.
Breakin' Loose, Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.
Trilogy, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.
Crypta, supported by Hellfekted and Mordhau, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Open mic with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.