Derbyshire gigs: Tribute acts honour the music of R.E.M., Black Sabbath, Stranglers, Linkin Park
September 22
The Queen Story - A Tribute to Queen. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Charlie Grace. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
The Denotones 60's Experience. Hasland WM Club.
The Silicone Taxis. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Brainshakers. George and Dragon, Belper.
Sack Sabbath (tribute to Black Sabbath). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Paul Walker: Meatloaf and More. Victory Club, Allenton, Derby.
The Modest. Royal British Legion Mickleover Club, Mickleover.
September 23
Mimosa, The Chase, San Quentin, Vivas. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Yesterday’s Gone, supported by Coyote Mad. Gasoline, Saltergate, Chesterfield.
Oh What A Night! 2023. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield
DFacto. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
The Suffrajetz. The Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Groundhog Days. New Whittington Social Club (Bottom Club), Chesterfield.
Always 4 (boy band tribute). Clay Cross Social Club.
Roll The Bones. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Modest. Crich Comrades Club, Crich.
Simon Ray. The Gate, Swanwick.
Synth Pop Explosion. The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
Rattus Inheritus (tribute to Stranglers). George & Dragon, Belper.
Blacktop Sliders. The Nags Head, Belper.
Weirdfish. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
MIdnight Pumpkin Trucks. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
Old Skool. Rowells Drinking Emporium, High Street, Long Eaton.
September 24
Hard Rockin Amigos. The Flowerpot, Derby, 4pm start.
Saguaro. Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton.
Wonk Unit. The Hairy Dog, Derby, 5pm start.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Straightbends. The Quarryman, Wirksworth.
The Incredible Skank Brothers. The Xchange, Ripley.
Ollie Holroyd. Rowell's Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
September 26
L1nkin P4rk, Evanescence of Fire (tribute bands). The Hairy Dog, Derby,