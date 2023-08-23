Derbyshire gigs: Tribute acts honour The Eagles, Motown stars, Madness, Stereophonics and Prince
August 31
The Illegal Eagles (tribute to The Eagles). Buxton Opera House.
September 1
The Magic of Motown. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.George! starring Nick Bold as George Harrison. The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.
Claire Shaw. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Complete Madness (tribute to Madness). Buxton Opera House.
Wishbone Ash. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Walwin, Roommates, Side Project, Decade and a Day. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
September 2
Brooklyn (1.40pm), Johnny Mulholland (2pm), Craig Barker (2.30pm), Ami Evans (3pm), Rogue (3.45pm), The Shambles (4.30pm), Marsden (6.15pm), Escape Plan featuring Maria LaBouche (7pm), Madame Hussein (7.45pm) play at Spadgerfest. The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield.
Lawrence County and Banjo Jen. White Peak Distillery, Ambergate, 4pm start.
Trinity Road. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Blacktop Sliders. The Star Inn, Lower Pilsley, near Clay Cross.
DFacto. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Incredible Skank Brothers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Fallen Angel. South Wingfield Social Club, South Wingfield.
The Modest. The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
The ELO Experience. Buxton Opera House.
Breakin' Loose. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Stereosonics (tribute to The Stereophonics). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Kaliugah a-tota-so, The Parallax Method, Loatch & Dusker. The Hairy Dog, Derby,
The Canny Band. Alstonefield Village Hall.
Midnight Pumpkin Trucks. Littleover Social Club, Blaegreaves Lane, Littleover, Derby.
September 3
Den Rox. The Steampacket, Swanwick, 4pm start.
Two Man Band. The Flowerpot, Derby, 4pm start.
Mark Morgan-Hill. Byron Tap, Bolsover, 6pm start.
Blind Aces. Crossroads Ale House, Alfreton.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
September 4.
Nicola Farnon. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
September 5
1999 The Ultimate Prince Experience (tribute to Prince). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
September 6
Poke O'Swedgers. St Thomas' Coffee Bar, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.