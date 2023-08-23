News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire gigs: Tribute acts honour The Eagles, Motown stars, Madness, Stereophonics and Prince

Tribute bands return from their summer break to entertain fans at indoor venues throughout Derbyshire. However, if you’re pining for that outdoor festival vibe, Chesterfield is the place to be on September 2.
By Gay Bolton
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 11:04 BST- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 11:05 BST
August 31

The Illegal Eagles (tribute to The Eagles). Buxton Opera House.

September 1

The ELO Experience play at Buxton Opera House on Saturday, September 2 (photo: Paul Nichols)
    The Magic of Motown. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.George! starring Nick Bold as George Harrison. The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.

    Claire Shaw. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Complete Madness (tribute to Madness). Buxton Opera House.

    Wishbone Ash. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Walwin, Roommates, Side Project, Decade and a Day. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    September 2

    Brooklyn (1.40pm), Johnny Mulholland (2pm), Craig Barker (2.30pm), Ami Evans (3pm), Rogue (3.45pm), The Shambles (4.30pm), Marsden (6.15pm), Escape Plan featuring Maria LaBouche (7pm), Madame Hussein (7.45pm) play at Spadgerfest. The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield.

    Lawrence County and Banjo Jen. White Peak Distillery, Ambergate, 4pm start.

    Trinity Road. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

    Blacktop Sliders. The Star Inn, Lower Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

    DFacto. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The Incredible Skank Brothers. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Fallen Angel. South Wingfield Social Club, South Wingfield.

    The Modest. The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

    The ELO Experience. Buxton Opera House.

    Breakin' Loose. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

    Stereosonics (tribute to The Stereophonics). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Kaliugah a-tota-so, The Parallax Method, Loatch & Dusker. The Hairy Dog, Derby,

    The Canny Band. Alstonefield Village Hall.

    Midnight Pumpkin Trucks. Littleover Social Club, Blaegreaves Lane, Littleover, Derby.

    September 3

    Den Rox. The Steampacket, Swanwick, 4pm start.

    Two Man Band. The Flowerpot, Derby, 4pm start.

    Mark Morgan-Hill. Byron Tap, Bolsover, 6pm start.

    Blind Aces. Crossroads Ale House, Alfreton.

    Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    September 4.

    Nicola Farnon. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    September 5

    1999 The Ultimate Prince Experience (tribute to Prince). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    September 6

    Poke O'Swedgers. St Thomas' Coffee Bar, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

