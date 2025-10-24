Derbyshire gigs: Tribute acts air hit songs of Stereophonics, Taylor Swift, ABBA, Green Day and Meatloaf
October 30
Taylormania (tribute to Taylor Swift), Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Nick McCann acoustic, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Stu Searle, The Queens Head, Buxton.
October 31
Salty Dog, The White Horse, Derby, 6pm start.
Octavia Wakes, 3 Second Fuse, Sinic, Reality Dies, The Rutland Arms, Chesterfield.
The LUMPS, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Abbamania, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
The Nowhere Men, Golden Fleece, Chesterfield.
Crimson N Clover, The Derby Tup, Chesterfield.
Basket Face (tribute to Green Day), Hasland Club, Hasland.
Viki Frame, The Devonshire Arms, Middle Handley, near Eckington.
Facsimile, The Loft, Matlock.
Sleeping Through The Day, Royal Oak, Tibshelf.
Black Top Sliders, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Trinity Road, King Alfred, Alfreton.
Ball and Chain Duo, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.
Hardstuff, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Sonic Duo, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
Sanctum Sanctorium, The Flowerpot, Derby.
Black Ice (tribute to AC/DC), The Tappers Harker, Long Eaton.
Last Resort, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
November 1
Sex Pissed Dolls, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Groundhog Days, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
The WonderWhys, The Hollingwood, Hollingwood.
The Moonshiners, Hasland Club, Hasland.
Blind Aces, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The LUMPS, Queens Arms, Bakewell.
BRUDE, Sitwell Arms, Morton.
The Modest, The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
The Aups, The Queens Head, Buxton.
The 10K and To The Revolution, Bramwell Institute, Taddington.
Twisted Circus, Trackside, Buxton Brewery.
Shed The Ego, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Northern Lights Duo, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
Meatloud (tribute to Meatloaf), St Peter's Church, Belper.
The 11th Hour, Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.
Claudia Buckley, Derby Irish Centre, Derby.
Stereosonics (tribute to Stereophonics), The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Scribes, The Hairy Dog, Derby,
November 2
Donovylan, The Feather Star, Wirksworth, 4pm start.
The Modest, House of Beer, Ashbourne, 5pm start.
Eliza Carthy and Jon Boden's Wassail, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
BRUDE, The Smithfield, Derby.
The SKAS, White Horse, Derby
Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
November 3
Kasper Rapkin and Lucy Piper, The Flowerpot, Derby.