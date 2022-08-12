Derbyshire gigs: Thornbridge Brewery's Peakender offers three-day run of music and ale

August 19
Moxon, Sam Scherdel, That 70s Band, Shanghai Treason. Peakender, Bakewell Showground (from 3pm).
The Ambassadors of Swing. North Wingfield Miners Welfare, North Wingfield.
Most Popular
Half Man Half Biscuit. Devil's Arse Cavern, Castleton.
Gold Leaf Duo. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Jamie Webster. The Venue, Abbey Street, Derby.
The Modest. The Crown Hotel, Allenton, Derby
August 20
Tin Soldiers, Paul Fletcher & The Dukes, Anastasia ‘Stars’ Walker, The Rosadocs, Henderson, Planet ABBA. Peakender, Bakewell Showground (from 1pm).
Definitely Mightbe (Oasis tribute band), The Shoals. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Xtra Mile. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Groundhog Days. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
The Franchise. The Shinnon, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield.
Covered in Punk. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Bad Penny. The Scotsman's Pack, Hathersage (7pm start).
The Wedding Present. Devil's Arse Cavern, Castleton.
Cross Roads. George and Dragon, Belper.
Last Of Our Kind. Horse and Groom, Elms Street, Derby.
August 21
Fabian, Those Guys, Razer Holler. Peakender, Bakewell Showground (from 1pm).
The Modest. Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common (6pm).
James Johnson. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor,Chesterfield.
Open mic night with Molly May. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Rogue Embers. The Flowerpot, Derby.
August 24
King No One. The Venue, Derby.