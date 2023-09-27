Derbyshire gigs: The South replay the hits of The Beautiful South in live show
October 5
Connor Selby. The Flowerpot, Derby.
October 6
The George Michael Legacy starring Wayne Dilks. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Soul Battalion. Hasland Club, Hasland.
Dark Lightning. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Skas. Marquis Pub and Kitchen, Denby Codnor Lane, Codnor.
U2UK (tribute to U2). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Gun Money. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
Lords & The New Creatures. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
Jake Leg Jug Band. Royal British Legion, Mickleover.
October 7
The Shoals and Kian Mosley play charity gig in aid of MND Association. Olde House, Newbold, Chesterfield.
Coldplace. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Jack Sabbath. The Market pub, New Square, Chesterfield.
Bad Penny. The Cock and Magpie, Old Whittington, Chesterfield.
Moonshiners. Hasland Club, Hasland.
JJ Galloway. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Crooked Crows. The Holmefield, Whitwell.
Dan Toft, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.
Verbal Warning. Old Comrades Club, Creswell.
The South. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Laid (tribute to James). The Flowerpot, Derby.
October 8
Ben Portsmouth - This Is Elvis. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Verbal Warning. Horse and Groom, Derby.
October 9
The Drowns, supported by Cruise Control. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
October 11
Hello Again, the Neil Diamond Songbook. Buxton Opera House.