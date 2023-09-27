News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
School pays tribute to pupil, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday

Derbyshire gigs: The South replay the hits of The Beautiful South in live show

The South, featuring two members of The Beautiful South, will be performing in Derby. Elsewhere in the county tribute acts will be performing the hits of George Michael, Coldplay, Elvis Presley, James and Neil Diamond.
By Gay Bolton
Published 27th Sep 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
The South will perform at The Hairy Dog, Derby on Saturday, October 7.The South will perform at The Hairy Dog, Derby on Saturday, October 7.
The South will perform at The Hairy Dog, Derby on Saturday, October 7.

October 5

Connor Selby. The Flowerpot, Derby.

October 6

Bad Penny have a gig at The Cock and Magpie, Old Whittington, Chesterfield on Saturday, October 7, 2023.Bad Penny have a gig at The Cock and Magpie, Old Whittington, Chesterfield on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Bad Penny have a gig at The Cock and Magpie, Old Whittington, Chesterfield on Saturday, October 7, 2023.
Most Popular

    The George Michael Legacy starring Wayne Dilks. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    Soul Battalion. Hasland Club, Hasland.

    Dark Lightning. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Skas. Marquis Pub and Kitchen, Denby Codnor Lane, Codnor.

    U2UK (tribute to U2). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Gun Money. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

    Lords & The New Creatures. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

    Jake Leg Jug Band. Royal British Legion, Mickleover.

    October 7

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Shoals and Kian Mosley play charity gig in aid of MND Association. Olde House, Newbold, Chesterfield.

    Coldplace. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    Jack Sabbath. The Market pub, New Square, Chesterfield.

    Bad Penny. The Cock and Magpie, Old Whittington, Chesterfield.

    Moonshiners. Hasland Club, Hasland.

    JJ Galloway. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    The Crooked Crows. The Holmefield, Whitwell.

    Dan Toft, Baileys Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.

    Verbal Warning. Old Comrades Club, Creswell.

    The South. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Laid (tribute to James). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    October 8

    Ben Portsmouth - This Is Elvis. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Verbal Warning. Horse and Groom, Derby.

    October 9

    The Drowns, supported by Cruise Control. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    October 11

    Hello Again, the Neil Diamond Songbook. Buxton Opera House.