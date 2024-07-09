Tony Wright, lead singer with Terrorvision, will perform at Plaguefest at Carr Vale FC ground, Carr Vale, Bolsover on Sunday.

Festival fans are spoilt for choice with star-studded events in Bolsover, Bakewell, Long Eaton and Derby,

July 11

Tick Tick Boom, Vulva, Rock and Bike Show, Notts & Derby Showground, Little Eaton.

Soul Voices Choir, The Maltings, Wirksworth.

July 12

Toploader, N-Trance, Jeremiah Ferrari, Ultrabeat, Keziasoul, Courthouse, The Collide, Ada Blue, A Jeanz, Eddie & The Wolves, Sun Ana, Nahli, Fez, Chantelle Marquez, Leftychris play at Fox Fest, Kenslow Farm, Bakewell.

Showaddywaddy headline Rock and Bike Show, with support from Rattus Inheritus, VOLBEATen, Ultimate Whitesnake, Notts & Derby Showground, Long Eaton.

Steve Bloor, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Becky Hill headlines Derby Summer Sessions, Markeaton Park, Derby.

The Heavy Souls supported by Jahrel JP and the Future and No Setting Sun, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Headshrinka, The Barge, Long Eaton.

The Modest, The Springfield, Swadlincote.

July 13

The Brown Notes, Blacktop Sliders, Traitors, Suffrajetz, The Grace, Take The Seven, Brude, Crooked Few, Marsden, Hollingwood Hotel, Hollingwood, 11.30am start.

Sundara Karma, Ironik, Devlin, Gustaffson, Ayo Beatz, Michael Aldag, Natty Paynter, Cinematics, King Blonde, Jess Scragg, Kirby, Undergroove, Foxglove, K. Harrison, Adam Kelly play at Fox Fest, Kenslow Farm, Bakewell.

Now I'm Here: Queen Tribute headline Rock & Bike Festival, supported by Anti-Nowhere League, A Foreigner's Journey, The Spontanes, Urban Hillbillys, Notts & Derby Showground, Long Eaton.

Sir Tom Jones headlines Derby Summer Sessions, Markeaton Park, Derby.

Rik Gaynor, The Royal Oak, Tibshelf, 7pm start (outdoor gig).

Dem Boyz Party Band, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.

Cassie D, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Scott David, The New Inn, Tupton.

Pint of Mild, Bulls Head, Youlgreave.

James Scanlan, Old English Gentleman, Somercotes.

Mighty Traitors, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

July 14

Tony Wright (Terrorvision), The Heavy Souls, Felicia, Janus Stark, Popestars, Paramore GB, Loz Campbell, No Setting Sun, Jodie Rose, Riffler, Sam Draisley, The Shambles play at Plaguefest, in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, Carr Vale FC, Carr Vale, Bolsover, 12 noon start.

Fletch (sounds of the 60s), Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Gridlock, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.