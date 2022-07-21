Derbyshire gigs: Star-studded Chesterfield Pride heads line-up of live music

July 21
Nick McCann - acoustic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
July 22
Adam and the Hellcats, FyreSky. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
The Christians. Peak Cavern, Castleton.
Howlin Matt. The FIshpond, Matlock Bath.Verbal Warning. Rowell's Drinking Emporium, HIgh Street, Long Eaton.
Starscreen. The Flowerpot, Derby.
July 23
Link N Park (tribute to Linkin Park). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Toto UK (tribute to Toto), Tin Man. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
The Penny Loafers and The Suffrajetz. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen's Street, Chesterfield.
Silicone Taxis. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Tom Killner Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.
July 24
Nadine Coyle, Denise Pearson, Nathan Moore, Jo O'Meara, Kelly Wilde, Kelly Llorenna, Rogue, Sammy Murdock, Poppy Mai, Brooke Waddle, Alfie Darlin'. Chesterfield Pride, Stand Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Sound Thieves host The Neppy Jam. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen's Street, Chesterfield (4pm start).
Peter Jones. The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Open mic with Molly May. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Rachel Ball. Needles, Bembridge Drive, Alvaston.