Derbyshire gigs: Star-studded Chesterfield Pride heads line-up of live music

Chesterfield Pride is the big event and expected to draw thousands of people to watch stars such as Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle and Five Star’s Denise Pearson.

By Gay Bolton
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 7:24 pm
Nadine Coyle headlines Chesterfield Pride at Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield, on Sunday.
July 21

Nick McCann - acoustic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

July 22

The Christians play at Peak Cavern, Castleton, on Friday, July 22.

Adam and the Hellcats, FyreSky. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

The Christians. Peak Cavern, Castleton.

Howlin Matt. The FIshpond, Matlock Bath.Verbal Warning. Rowell's Drinking Emporium, HIgh Street, Long Eaton.

Starscreen. The Flowerpot, Derby.

July 23

Link N Park (tribute to Linkin Park). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Toto UK (tribute to Toto), Tin Man. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

The Penny Loafers and The Suffrajetz. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen's Street, Chesterfield.

Silicone Taxis. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Tom Killner Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.

July 24

Nadine Coyle, Denise Pearson, Nathan Moore, Jo O'Meara, Kelly Wilde, Kelly Llorenna, Rogue, Sammy Murdock, Poppy Mai, Brooke Waddle, Alfie Darlin'. Chesterfield Pride, Stand Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Sound Thieves host The Neppy Jam. The Neptune Beer Emporium, St Helen's Street, Chesterfield (4pm start).

Peter Jones. The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Open mic with Molly May. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Rachel Ball. Needles, Bembridge Drive, Alvaston.

