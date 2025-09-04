Soul Battalion play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Saturday, September 13.

Bands and venues are pulling out the stops to offer red-hot music across Derbyshire as the days get cooler. From an Americana themed weekend in Chesterfield to a festival in Wirksworth to a charity event in Belper, there’s loads of live entertainment to tempt you away from the telly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September 11

The Garage Show with John Gill and friends, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

September 12

Mark Wright from Beatles & Beyond, Thornbridge Hall, Great Longstone, 5.30pm start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Damo & The Dominoes (tribute to Eric Clapton), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Slim Wilson and the Swamp Brothers play at Americana weekend, Chesterfield Arms, Chesterfield.

Dark Lightning, Derby Tup, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Kevin Taylor, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.

Outdoor Cinema, Wirksworth Market Place.

Paul Robinson, Millstone Country Inn, Hathersage.

LickSquid, Thorntree Inn, Waingroves.

Clash of the Beat, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Ted Fish, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

ABBA Forever, Buxton Opera House.

Megadeth UK and Sabbra Cadabra (tributes to Megadeth and Black Sabbath), The Flowerpot, Derby.

One Night in Nashville, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

September 13

The Belper Beats Band, The James Warner Prophecies, Bury The Scars, The Lords of Valhalla, Riot Season, Wheatabix, Sarah Sheldon, Just Jake play at Belper Beats 2 album release and fundraiser in aid of the Nightingale Macmillan Unit at Royal Derby Hospital, The George & Dragon, Belper, 2pm start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

5 Hills Out, The Telephones, Fawn Music, Zopp play Gig on the Roof, Wirksworth Market Place, 4pm start.

The Blue Katz, Frog on the Bine, Buxton, 6pm start.

The Simon & Garfunkel Show (tribute to Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel), Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Soul Battalion, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Lawrence County play at Americana weekend, Chesterfield Arms, Chesterfield.

MW3, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Elli Gent, Derby Tup, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Vinni and Co, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Monkey Tennis, Hasland Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blank Expressions and The Spires, The Britannia, Tupton.

Otway and Barrett, The Old Lock-up Wirksworth.

Trinity Road, The Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.

Dfacto, The Loft Matlock.

Zodiax Band, The Dog House, Alfreton.

Elwood J Blues, Shirland Miners Welfare.

The Scarantinos, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Sugar Tree, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

Acoustic Anarchy, The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

33 Revs, The Latchlifter, Ilkeston.

Sweetchin, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Sleep Broken, Forevanescence, Robbed Zombie, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

ZZ Toppd (tribute to ZZ Top), The Flowerpot, Derby.

Storm Warning, The Needles, Alvaston, Derby.

September 14

Joe Newson's Nudus acoustic, Hasland Club Hasland, 2pm show.

Ruth Wallwork, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

20ft Squid Blues Band play at Americana weekend, Chesterfield Arms, Chesterfield, 4pm start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Facsimile, Riley Marsh, Rogue Embers, Paytron Saint, The Output, Taylor Liam Jackson play Gig on the Roof, Wirksworth Market Place, 4pm start.

Shed The Ego, Groovers Arms, Ripley, 4pm start.

Tommy Jones, Tom Warham and Alan Bentley host open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield, 4.30pm start.

Fused, The Dog House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.

Modskas Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley, 5pm start.

Ashton, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Dire Streets (tribute to Dire Straits), Buxton Opera House.

The Meffs, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

September 16

Joe Cocker tribute concert to raise money for a blue plaque, Hasland Club.

September 17

The Nicola Farnon Jazz Trio, High Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Brierlow Bar, Buxton.

Hello Again - The Neil Diamond Songbook, Buxton Opera House.

Wishbone Ash, The Flowerpot, Derby.