Derbyshire gigs: Six-band rock fest at Brimington and tribute to Bon Jovi in Chesterfield during spring bank holiday weekend
A rock fest in Brimington, cover bands and tribute groups elsewhere will set music fans bouncing throughout the long bank holiday weekend.
May 25
Nick McCann. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Cain Paisley. Golden Eagle, Agard Street, Derby.
May 26
The Fleetwood Mac Legacy (tribute to Fleetwood Mac). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
A Band Called Malice (tribute to The Jam). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Octofuzzy. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Nathan Moore from Brother Beyond. Oakhill Hotel, Intake Lane, Cromford. Tickets £15.
The Modest. Poet & Castle, Codnor.
Free At Last (tribute to Free and Bad Company). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Dawn Fury. Brick and Tile, Bridge Street, Derby.
Del Sharrons. Soldiers & Sailors, Tamworth Road, Long Eaton.
May 27
Artful Dodger supported by Wideboys. The Loft, Matlock.
Bon Giovi (tribute to Bon Jovi). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Groundhog Days. The Sitwell Arms, Morton
Cajun Roosters. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Modest. Palmer Morewood Social Club, Alfreton.
Pushrods. The Crown Inn, Heanor.
Battle Born supported by Thirteenth Sign, VLKA, As The Day Burns. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
True Gold - The Spandau Ballet Experience (tribute to Spandau Ballet). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Dawn Fury Band. Horse & Groom, Elms Street, Derby.
The Pulse, The Tappers Harker, Main Street, Long Eaton.
Straight Bends. Rowells Drinking Emporium, High Street, Long Eaton.
May 28
Schaffer, Brude, Wicked Son, Groundhog Days, Synner, The Mighty Traitors play at Rock Fest. The Butchers Arms, Brimington, 1pm start.
Straight Bends. The Flowerpot, Derby, from 4pm.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Embodiment supported by Foul Body Autopsy, Chewing Glass Collective, Kryptess. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Metal Fatigue. Smithfield, Meadow Road, Derby.Ollie Holroyd. Rowells Drinking Emporium. Long Eaton.
May 30
Bolzer, supported by Abduction, Shrykull. The Hairy Dog, Derby.