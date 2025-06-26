Busy weekend for Brude who play at The Old Poets Corner in Ashover on Friday, July 4 and headline Rockfest at The Hollingwood pub in Hollingwood on Saturday, July 5.

Summer festivals in Derbyshire launch during the first week in July with multi-band spectaculars at Hollingwood, Matlock Bath, Waingroves and Duffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

July 3

LickSquid, Golden Valley campsite, Riddings, 6.30pm start.

The Rye Sisters, Dave Onions, Sam Draisey, Mikey Foulds play The Eyes Have It festival, Eyes Meadow, Duffield.

The Beat ft Ranking Jr will headline the final day's concert of The Eyes Have It Festival in Duffield on Sunday, July 6 (photo: Claire Spencer)

Spanish Night, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Random Hand and Faintest Idea, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

July 4

The Wam Bam Band, The Blockheads, Headsticks, Eddie & The Wolves, Littlefield play The Eyes Have It festival, Eyes Meadow, Duffield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pure Jovi (tribute to Bon Jovi) and Brude, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Route 66, The Rutland, Chesterfield.

The Beat Institute launch a beer and music festival, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Crossroads, The JJ Blues Show, play at South Normanton Gala, Carnfield Hall, South Normanton.

Clearwater Creedence Revival supported by Fargo Railroad Co, Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell.

Brude, The Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

T-Rexstasy, Peak Cavern, Castleton.

The Chimeras, The Queens Head, Buxton.

The Modest, Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, near Ilkeston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rust For Glory (tribute to Neil Young), The Flowerpot, Derby.

July 5

Brude, Origin, Mighty Traitors, The Brown Notes, The Grace, Arizona, Wicked Son, Your Next play at Rockfest, The Hollingwood pub, Hollingwood, 12 noon start.

Crossroads and Lower the Tone are among bands playing at a festival, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Top Deck, Shackled Matt Meakin, Dodgy Jammers, S.T.P., Pretty Runaways, Masquerade Trio, Ian Sallis, John Fletcher play Folk ‘Rockin’ The Wood, Waingroves, from 12.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aziz Ibrahim, Kizzmet, Aynsley Lister, Toploader, The Cubists, The Endings, Frank, Raindogs, Crisis, Telsen play at The Eyes Have It, Eyes Meadow, Duffield, from 2pm.

Crossroads, Old Poets Corner, Ashover, 4pm start.

Rio Gold (tribute to Duran Duran and Spandau Ballet), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Very Santana (tribute to Santana), Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.

Crossroads, Lower the Tone play music festival, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Gone Country, The Dog House, Alfreton.

King of Wands, No 28, Belper.

Shed The Ego, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

Electric Landlady, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Dfacto, The Railway, Belper (outdoors).

Twinhead, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Absolute Bowie, Peak Cavern, Castleton.

Saguaro, The Queens Head, Little Eaton.

Jacob Reddy and Paul Askew, Mr Straws House, Derby.

July 6

The Night Owls, Dove Holes Village Hall, 1pm start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Beat ft Rankin Jr, Women In Rock, Mud2, LeftyChris Band, Redwing, The Ruins play The Eyes Have It Festival, Eyes Meadow, Duffield, from 2pm.

Brew Droop is among acts playing at a festival, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Sugar Tree, Crossley Park, Ripley, 2pm start.

Jamie Thompson, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Crossroads, Groovers Arms, Ripley, 4pm start.

Old English Gentleman, Somercotes.