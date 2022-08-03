Derbyshire gigs: Shinefest with seven bands heads live music in Chesterfield and beyond

August 11
The Garage Show with John Gill and Friends. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
August 12
The American Four Tops. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Axeminster Burnes and The Rug Cutters. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Church of Confidence, Steam Kittens. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Modest. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
August 13
The Grace, Escape Plan, The Suffrajetz, Take The Seven, Sound Thieves, The Shoals, Blacktop Sliders. Shinefest, celebrating the life of Gracie Spinks, New Whittington Social Club, Wellington Street, Chesterfield (12noon to 8pm).
The Un-named. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Barbara Dickson, John Tams. St Peter's Church, Belper.
Thor. Peak Cavern (Devil's Arse), Castleton.
Bush Gothic. Glebe Field Centre, Crich.
Lil Roosters. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Origin. George Inn, Tideswell.
The Modest. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.
Kahugah. George and Dragon, Belper.
Thee Deadtime Philharmonic, The Velocettes. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Medicine Train. Horse and Groom, Elms Street, Derby.
The Beat Hounds. The Flowerpot, Derby.
August 14
Martin Gregory. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Open mic night with Molly May. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
August 17
Neuroplacid, Ephemera. The Hairy Dog, Derby.