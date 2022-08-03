Derbyshire gigs: Shinefest with seven bands heads live music in Chesterfield and beyond

A magnificent seven bands will be taking part in Shinefest in Chesterfield, Barbara Dickson is in Belper and the mighty Thor play in a cave in Castleton. Here is your guide to the best of the county’s live music.

By Gay Bolton
Blacktop Slider, Sound Thieves, The Shoals, Escape Plan, The Grace, The Suffrajetz play in Shinefest at New Whittington Social Club on Saturday, August 13.
August 11

The Garage Show with John Gill and Friends. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

August 12

The American Four Tops will perform at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Friday, August 12.

Axeminster Burnes and The Rug Cutters. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Church of Confidence, Steam Kittens. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

The Modest. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

August 13

The Grace, Escape Plan, The Suffrajetz, Take The Seven, Sound Thieves, The Shoals, Blacktop Sliders. Shinefest, celebrating the life of Gracie Spinks, New Whittington Social Club, Wellington Street, Chesterfield (12noon to 8pm).

The Un-named. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Barbara Dickson, John Tams. St Peter's Church, Belper.

Thor. Peak Cavern (Devil's Arse), Castleton.

Bush Gothic. Glebe Field Centre, Crich.

Lil Roosters. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Origin. George Inn, Tideswell.

The Modest. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

Kahugah. George and Dragon, Belper.

Thee Deadtime Philharmonic, The Velocettes. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Medicine Train. Horse and Groom, Elms Street, Derby.

The Beat Hounds. The Flowerpot, Derby.

August 14

Martin Gregory. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Open mic night with Molly May. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

August 17

Neuroplacid, Ephemera. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

