Jahrel JP and The Future play Russfest at the Holme Hall Inn, Chesterfield on Saturday, July 12.

A big weekend for festival fans with multi-band events in Chesterfield, Ripley, Belper and Long Eaton.

July 10

The Garage Show with John Gill and friends, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Most Ugly Child, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Waking Vegas play at Ripley Music Festival's Party in the Park at Crossley Park, Ripley, on Saturday, July 12 (photo by Lucy Heath Photography)

July 11

Counterfeit Kiss, Shef Leppard, Rock Buffet play Rock & Bike Fest, Notts Derby Showground, Long Eaton.

Crimson N Clover, The Rutland, Chesterfield.

JJ Galway, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

John Reilly and Lewis Nitikman celebrate the music of Elton John and Billy Joel, Hill Top Sports and Social Club, Dronfield.

Sticky Bones Jones, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Live/Wire (tribute to AC/DC), Peak Cavern, Castleton.

Rockin Red Rocket, The Queens Head, Buxton.

July 12

Luke Wall and guests, Jahrel JP & the Future, Sweet Like Sabrina, Jay Mac, Boy Royston & The Orbs, Tin Soldiers, 21st Century Liability (main stage), Mark Morgan-HIll, Lara B, Mandi Gee, Lee Moore, Joel Fix, Madie Fleming, Alex Wallhead, Sticky Bones Jones, Lexi Whiteside (acoustic stage) play at Russfest, Holme Hall Inn, 1pm start.

Waking Vegas, ModSkas, The Jive Kings, Music Rapture, Fallen Angel, Claire L. Shaw, Ant Clowes Music, Rowan Marsh, Newstead Brass, Blind Pig Gang play Ripley Music Festival's Party on the Park, Crossley Park, Ripley, 1pm start.

Nailed It Festival at Belper pubs The Lion, Arkwrights, Cross Keys, The Railway, The Rifleman, Tylers, The Nags Head, The Devonshire, 2pm start.

Motley Crude play Rock & Bike Fest, Notts Derby Showground, Long Eaton.

Cheap Shades (10pm), The WonderWhys (6pm), Manchester Ska Foundation (4pm), The Queens Head, Buxton.

AriZona, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Nine Lives, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Tequila, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Atomic, Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Woodstone, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Echo Fire, The Dog House, Alfreton.

The Southmartins, Peak Cavern, Castleton.

The Legendary Stumble Brothers, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

Guilty Pleasure, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Strange Company, Top Club, Stanley Common.

Eba Sallah, The Needles, Derby.

July 13

The Collective Band, Sideborg, Beggars Bliss, Buttmullen, Route 66, play Ripley Original Music Festival, Crossley Park, Ripley, 1pm start.

Ada Blue, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Rattus Inheritus, Groovers Arms, Ripley, 4pm start.

Open mic with Alex Spacie and John Unwin, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield, 4.30pm start.

The Magenta Apricots, The Dog House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.

Rowan Marsh, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley, 5pm start.

Tomkatz, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

John C. Morgan, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Open mic with MM, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

July 16

Bob Hall and Hilary Blythe, High Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Brierlow Bar, Buxton.

GANS, Victoria Inn, Derby.