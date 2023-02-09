News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Derbyshire gigs: Roy Orbison tribute act in Chesterfield and legendary folk-rock band Fairport Convention in Buxton

Tribute shows are still a force to be reckoned with in the gig guide. Coming up in Derbyshire are tributes to Roy Orbison, George Michael and Tom Jones.

By Gay Bolton
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 2:55pm

February 16

Suzanne Vega. Buxton Opera House.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

February 17

Barry Steele and Friends - The Roy Orbison Story is at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Most Popular

    Barry Steele and Friends - The Roy Orbison Story. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    The Gold Leaf Duo. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Women In Rock. Buxton Opera House.

    A Foreigners Journey. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Fairport Convention play at the Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, on Wednesday, February 22 (photo: Ben Nicholson)

    Marisa And The Moths. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    February 18

    Leftychris band unplugged. The Pig & Pump, Chesterfield

    Groundhog Days. New Whittington Social Club, Chesterfield.

    The Retro Brothers. Hasland Working Men's Club.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Moonshiners. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Fastlove - a tribute to George Michael. Buxton Opera House.

    An Evening Without Kate Bush (award-winning tribute show). Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

    Dark Side Of TheWall (tribute to Pink Floyd). The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    The Modest. Spondon Village Club, Spondon.

    February 19

    Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    It's Not Unusual (tribute to Tom Jones). Buxton Opera House.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    February 22

    Fairport Convention. Buxton Opera House.

    ChesterfieldDerbyshireTom JonesMatlock BathGeorge Michael