Derbyshire gigs: Roy Orbison tribute act in Chesterfield and legendary folk-rock band Fairport Convention in Buxton
Tribute shows are still a force to be reckoned with in the gig guide. Coming up in Derbyshire are tributes to Roy Orbison, George Michael and Tom Jones.
February 16
Suzanne Vega. Buxton Opera House.
February 17
Barry Steele and Friends - The Roy Orbison Story. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
The Gold Leaf Duo. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Women In Rock. Buxton Opera House.
A Foreigners Journey. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Marisa And The Moths. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
February 18
Leftychris band unplugged. The Pig & Pump, Chesterfield
Groundhog Days. New Whittington Social Club, Chesterfield.
The Retro Brothers. Hasland Working Men's Club.
The Moonshiners. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Fastlove - a tribute to George Michael. Buxton Opera House.
An Evening Without Kate Bush (award-winning tribute show). Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Dark Side Of TheWall (tribute to Pink Floyd). The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Modest. Spondon Village Club, Spondon.
February 19
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
It's Not Unusual (tribute to Tom Jones). Buxton Opera House.
February 22
Fairport Convention. Buxton Opera House.