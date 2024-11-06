Derbyshire gigs: Rock up to venues in Chesterfield, Brimington, Matlock, Darley Dale and Buxton to fill up on live music

By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Nov 2024, 09:42 BST
BRUDE play at The Butchers Arms, Brimington on Saturday, November 9, 2024.placeholder image
Fill up your senses with live music at these venues around Derbyshire.

November 7

Jervase acoustic session, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Donovylan will play covers of Dylan, Donovan and Neil Young songs at The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield on Friday, November 8.placeholder image
Donovylan will play covers of Dylan, Donovan and Neil Young songs at The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield on Friday, November 8.

November 8

Whitesnake UK (tribute to Whitesnake), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Donovylan, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Decades, The Derby Tup, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Andrew Warner, GAS Bar and Bites, Chesterfield.

Doghouse, Square & Compass, Darley Dale.

Coldflame, The Queens Head, Buxton.

The Retro Revival, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

James Scanlan, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Spam, Mill and Brook, Long Eaton.

Band of Friends celebrate the music of Rory Gallagher, The Flowerpot, Derby.

November 9

The Smiths Ltd, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Unbroken, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

BRUDE, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Jones & Junior, The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield

Green Haze (tribute to Green Day), The Loft, Matlock.

Shameless Cronyism, The Barley Mow, Bonsall.

Appleskins, Prospect Micropub, Alfreton.

RockinEm, Dronfield Contact Club.

The Franchise, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Lower the Tone, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Skutch Manos, Buxton Tap House Cellar Bar, Buxton.

Purple Cloud of Funk, The Queen’s Head, Buxton.

Creedence Clearwater Review, The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Pulse, Shakespeare Inn, Shardlow.

Damage Report, The Honeycomb, Mickleover.

November 10

Rip It Up, The White Horse, Morledge, Derby, 4.30pm start.

Strange Days, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley, 5pm start.

Alan Turner, The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Kris Drever, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

The Lonestars, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Open mic with Molly May, The FIshpond, Matlock Bath.

November 12

Capercaillie, Buxton Opera House.

