Derbyshire gigs: Rock up to Valefest on May bank holiday weekend
May 2
Wonk Unit, The Lagan, Skarantinos, CWOT, Rankin' Steady play Valefest, Carr Vale FC, Carr Vale, Bolsover.
Powerchild, The Rutland, Chesterfield.
Joe Newson, Junction Bar, Chesterfield.
The Beautiful Martins (tribute to Paul Heaton), Hasland Club.
Paul Tabor, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
The Fillers (tribute to The Killers), The Flowerpot, Derby.
May 3
The Leylines, Nick Parker, Star Botherers, Voodoo Radio, Dog Rotten, Samantics, Henshaw Band, Parson's Lot, Jess Silk Trio, Pete Drake play Vale Fest, Carr Vale FC, Carr Vale, Bolsover.
Ed Sheeran Experience, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Stevie Stephenson, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Pogo, George and Dragon, Newton.
Landslide (tribute to Fleetwood Mac), The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Pint of Mild, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Dark Lightning, George and Dragon, Newton
Cydonia Knights (tribute to Muse), The Flowerpot, Derby.
Echoes Of The Bunnymen, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
The Junkyard Angels, The White Horse, Derby.
The Modest, The Lawns Hotel, Chellaston.
Carrick, Half Moon Inn, Derby.,
May 4
The Bar Steward Sons of Val Doonican, Black Bear Kiss, Hugo Steady Band, Shanks' Pony, Phil Ashmore Band, Brian Stone and the Masters of None, Wilswood Buoys, Common Culture, Whiskey Rebellion, Darwin's Rejects play Vale Fest, Carr Vale FC, Carr Vale, Bolsover.
Myles Knight, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.
Glass Rhino, VIctoria Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield, from 4pm.
Sasha Lawrence, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
The Smyths (tribute to The Smiths), Buxton Opera House.
33 Revs. Old English Gentleman, Somercotes.
Dragonstock, George and Dragon, Belper.
Heads Will Roll play the Outlaw Festival, The Globe, Glossop.
May 5
The Aups, The Queens Head, Buxton.
Millie Manders & The Shutup supported by WREX, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Andy Twyman, The Flowerpot, Derby.
