Derbyshire gigs: Rock legends The Who in Derby, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dire Straits tribute bands in Chesterfield

Legendary rock band The Who return to Derbyshire for their first gig in the county in half a century. Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band team up for a double header in Buxton while Boy On A Dolphin lights up the stage in Bakewell.
By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Jul 2023, 13:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 14:15 BST
The Who play at The Incora County Ground, Derby on July 14 (photo: William Snyder)The Who play at The Incora County Ground, Derby on July 14 (photo: William Snyder)
The Who play at The Incora County Ground, Derby on July 14 (photo: William Snyder)

July 13

The Garage Show with John Gill and Friends. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Zoe Kyoti. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Rate Hot Chili Peppers play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on July 14 (photo by Glenn Lovell/ Blackflame Photography)Rate Hot Chili Peppers play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on July 14 (photo by Glenn Lovell/ Blackflame Photography)
Rate Hot Chili Peppers play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield, on July 14 (photo by Glenn Lovell/ Blackflame Photography)
    Joe Bayliss. The Cafe At The Green Pavilion, Buxton.

    Julie Edwards and Kevin Dearden Quintet. Pavilion Gardens Cafe, Buxton, 10pm start.

    July 14

    The Who. Incora County Ground, Derby, 4.30pm start.

    Dire Streets (tribute to Dire Straits). The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

    Rate Hot Chili Peppers, supported by The Cabronitas. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Boy On A Dolphin, Medway Centre, Bakewell.

    The Moonshiners. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band, Sad Cafe. Buxton Opera House.

    Queenergy. The Latch LIfter, South Street, Ilkeston.

    Black Coast and Creature, supported by Despondent. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Joe Bayliss. The Cafe at the Green Pavilion, Buxton.

    July 15

    Kian Mosley, What Katie Did Next, Facsimile perform at Druid Rocks in aid of Ashgate Hospice. The Druid Inn, Birchover, 4pm start.

    The Mighty Traitors. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

    Wicked Son. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

    Xtra Mile.Victora Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    Glamatize. Hasland Working Men’s Club.

    Groundhog Days. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

    BIG SUR. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

    Sore Point. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

    Venomous Rose supported by Falling Doves and Wild Talk. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Joe Bayliss. The Cafe at the Green Pavilion, Buxton.

    Stevie Williams and The Most Wanted Band. Pavilion Gardens Cafe, Buxton, 10pm start.

    July 16

    Take the Seven. The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield, 4pm start.

    Audrey Parsons. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    Rattus Inheritas play at The Beehive Buzz Fest. The Beehive, Ripley, 4pm start.

    Buxton Festival Dance Band. The Octagon, Buxton.

    Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

