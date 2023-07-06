Derbyshire gigs: Rock legends The Who in Derby, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dire Straits tribute bands in Chesterfield
July 13
The Garage Show with John Gill and Friends. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Zoe Kyoti. Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.
Joe Bayliss. The Cafe At The Green Pavilion, Buxton.
Julie Edwards and Kevin Dearden Quintet. Pavilion Gardens Cafe, Buxton, 10pm start.
July 14
The Who. Incora County Ground, Derby, 4.30pm start.
Dire Streets (tribute to Dire Straits). The Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.
Rate Hot Chili Peppers, supported by The Cabronitas. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Boy On A Dolphin, Medway Centre, Bakewell.
The Moonshiners. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band, Sad Cafe. Buxton Opera House.
Queenergy. The Latch LIfter, South Street, Ilkeston.
Black Coast and Creature, supported by Despondent. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Joe Bayliss. The Cafe at the Green Pavilion, Buxton.
July 15
Kian Mosley, What Katie Did Next, Facsimile perform at Druid Rocks in aid of Ashgate Hospice. The Druid Inn, Birchover, 4pm start.
The Mighty Traitors. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Wicked Son. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Xtra Mile.Victora Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Glamatize. Hasland Working Men’s Club.
Groundhog Days. Ark Tavern, Brimington.
BIG SUR. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Sore Point. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Venomous Rose supported by Falling Doves and Wild Talk. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Joe Bayliss. The Cafe at the Green Pavilion, Buxton.
Stevie Williams and The Most Wanted Band. Pavilion Gardens Cafe, Buxton, 10pm start.
July 16
Take the Seven. The Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield, 4pm start.
Audrey Parsons. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Rattus Inheritas play at The Beehive Buzz Fest. The Beehive, Ripley, 4pm start.
Buxton Festival Dance Band. The Octagon, Buxton.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.