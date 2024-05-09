Derbyshire gigs: Rail Ale at Barrow Hill Roundhouse and Big Music Weekend at Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath
May 16
AC/DC UK play Rail Ale Festival, Barrow Hill Roundhouse.
May 17
Crooked Few, Rosie O' Learys, Chesterfield.
Lexi Whiteside, Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield.
The Bohemians (tribute to Queen). Hasland Club, Hasland.
Soul Battalion play Rail Ale Festival, Barrow Hill Roundhouse.
MIchael Chapman Tribute Night, High Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Buxton.
Lawrence County, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Ma Polaine's Great Decline supported by Ichabod Wolf, The Queen's Head, Belper.
Total Rex (tribute to Marc Bolan and T.Rex), The Flowerpot, Derby.
Luke Combs UK (tribute to Luke Combs), The Hairy Dog, Derby.
It's Been Emotional, The Bell Inn, Sawley.
May 18
Perpetual Groove Machine, Kootch, Cut Diamond Band, John Gill, Tim Hoad play The Big Music Weekend, Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath.
Ray Barrett, Carol Fieldhouse, The Breaded Churchman, Joe Ash, Romy, Riley Marsh, The Old Lock-up, Wirksworth, from 12 noon.
Calling Planet Earth play Rail Ale Festival, Barrow Hill Roundhouse.
Mark Chadwick (frontman with Levellers), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Dr Hackenbush, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Nudus, Hasland Club, Hasland.
Take Two (tribute to Take That), The New Inn, Tupton.
Soul Battalion, Twin Oaks Hotel, Palterton.
Dfacto, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Dan Budd (tribute to Robbie Williams), Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.
Dolby Gang, Uppertown Social Club, Ashover.
Bombshell, The Shinnon, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield.
The Brackish and Timothy Hoad, High Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Buxton.
The Dregs, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
KItten Pyramid supported by Paytron Saint, Dubrek Studios, Derby, 7pm start.
Cydonia Knights (tribute to Muse), The Flowerpot, Derby.
Joe Solo, Victoria Inn, Derby.
May 19
Perpetual Groove Machine, Kootch, Jim Burke Band, V&A Choir, John Gill, Tim Hoad play The Big Music Weekend, Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath.
Markus Headroom, Cage of Crows, Little Rabbit, Leftychris Band, The Newcranes, Redwing, The Old Lock-up, Wirksworth, from 12 noon.
Lexi Whiteside, Brampton Brewery, Chesterfield, 2pm start.
The Reason, Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton, 4pm start.
S.O.S. Rock Band, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5pm start.
Red Mick's tribute to Simply Red, The Xchange, Ripley, 6pm start.
Lexi Whiteside, Brampton Social Club, 6.30pm start.
Elli Gent, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Leftychris Band, Old Lock Up, Wirksworth.
Joe Tatton Trio and Hitiro, High Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Buxton.
Open mic night with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
May 20
Rik Lee, High Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Buxton.
Ma Polaine's Great Decline, The Flowerpot, Derby.
