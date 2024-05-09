Soul Battalion play at the Rail Ale festival in Barrow Hill Roundhouse on Friday, May 17.

Festival season gets underway with Rail Ale at Barrow Hill where bands and beers make a heady brew. Elsewhere, there’s the Big Music Weekend high on the hill overlooking Matlock Bath or two afternoons of free music in Wirksworth.

May 16

May 17

Kootch play at the Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath on both Saturday and Sunday during the Big Music Weekend.

Crooked Few, Rosie O' Learys, Chesterfield.

Lexi Whiteside, Spotted Frog, Brampton, Chesterfield.

The Bohemians (tribute to Queen). Hasland Club, Hasland.

Soul Battalion play Rail Ale Festival, Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

MIchael Chapman Tribute Night, High Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Buxton.

Lawrence County, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Ma Polaine's Great Decline supported by Ichabod Wolf, The Queen's Head, Belper.

Total Rex (tribute to Marc Bolan and T.Rex), The Flowerpot, Derby.

Luke Combs UK (tribute to Luke Combs), The Hairy Dog, Derby.

It's Been Emotional, The Bell Inn, Sawley.

May 18

Perpetual Groove Machine, Kootch, Cut Diamond Band, John Gill, Tim Hoad play The Big Music Weekend, Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath.

Ray Barrett, Carol Fieldhouse, The Breaded Churchman, Joe Ash, Romy, Riley Marsh, The Old Lock-up, Wirksworth, from 12 noon.

Calling Planet Earth play Rail Ale Festival, Barrow Hill Roundhouse.

Mark Chadwick (frontman with Levellers), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Dr Hackenbush, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Nudus, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Take Two (tribute to Take That), The New Inn, Tupton.

Soul Battalion, Twin Oaks Hotel, Palterton.

Dfacto, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Dan Budd (tribute to Robbie Williams), Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.

Dolby Gang, Uppertown Social Club, Ashover.

Bombshell, The Shinnon, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield.

The Brackish and Timothy Hoad, High Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Buxton.

The Dregs, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

KItten Pyramid supported by Paytron Saint, Dubrek Studios, Derby, 7pm start.

Cydonia Knights (tribute to Muse), The Flowerpot, Derby.

Joe Solo, Victoria Inn, Derby.

May 19

Perpetual Groove Machine, Kootch, Jim Burke Band, V&A Choir, John Gill, Tim Hoad play The Big Music Weekend, Heights of Abraham, Matlock Bath.

Markus Headroom, Cage of Crows, Little Rabbit, Leftychris Band, The Newcranes, Redwing, The Old Lock-up, Wirksworth, from 12 noon.

Lexi Whiteside, Brampton Brewery, Chesterfield, 2pm start.

The Reason, Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton, 4pm start.

S.O.S. Rock Band, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5pm start.

Red Mick's tribute to Simply Red, The Xchange, Ripley, 6pm start.

Lexi Whiteside, Brampton Social Club, 6.30pm start.

Elli Gent, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Leftychris Band, Old Lock Up, Wirksworth.

Joe Tatton Trio and Hitiro, High Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Buxton.

Open mic night with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

May 20

Rik Lee, High Peak Bookstore and Cafe, Buxton.