Lady Maisery performs at Hasland Methodist Church on March 1 (photo: Somhairle Macdonald)

Live shows to keep fans sweet include Peter Andre performing the hits of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, folk songs performed by Lady Maisery plus tribute acts taking off Take That, Robbie Williams and The Who.

February 27

Nick McCann acoustic session, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

February 28

Take The Seven and The Brown Notes, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Octavia Wakes and New Age Grace, The Rutland, Chesterfield.

Roadhouse Revival, The Glassworks, Chesterfield.

Trigger, Derby Tup, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Who's Next play the music of The Who at The Flowerpot, Derby on March 1.

Luke Smithard, Hasland Club.

The Coltens, Revivalry, The Roster, The Loft, Matlock.

Ted Fish,The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Beanies Music, The Plough Inn, Two Dales.

Tammy Gilbert, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.

Gloria Monday, 45, The Dustbowl Orphans, The Railway, Belper.

Lee Rudeboy Roadshow, The Queens Head, Buxton.

The Modest, The Spotted Cow, Holbrook, Belper.

Sura Laynes, The Outcharms, All The Young, Long Island, Alright, The Hairy Dog, Derby,

Relight Robbie (tribute to Robbie Williams), The Venue, Derby.

SoulDeep, The Old Bell Hotel, Derby.

The Skarantinos, The Smithfield, Derby.

Crossroads, Chaddesden Jubilee Club.

March 1

Peter Andre in: The Best of Frankie Valli, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Arizona, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Reyt As Rain, The Neptune Beer Emporium.

Rouge Duo, Derby Tup, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Thee Un-Named, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Take Two (tribute to Take That), The New Inn, Tupton.

Lady Maisery, Hasland Methodist Church.

Saguro, Hasland Club.

Blue Beacon Duo, The Dog House, Alfreton.

Louisiana Nights, Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall, Holloway.

Verbal Warning, The Seven Stars, Riddings.

The Beat Institute, The Eclipse Bar, Loscoe.

The Modest, The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

The Aups, The Queens Head, Buxton.

Sitting Duck, The Gate Inn, Loscoe.

Licksquid, The Gate Inn, Swanwick.

The Indie Division supported by River Drive, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Who's Next (tribute to The Who),The Flowerpot, Derby.

Shoot To Kill, We Are Sovereign, Apathy, Tooth Dagger, Dubrek Studios, Derby.

LA Vyper, The Smithfield, Derby.

Damage Report, Horse & Groom, Derby.

The Midnight Pumpkin Trucks, Chaddesden Jubilee Club.

The Incredible Skank Brothers, The Greyhound, Swadlincote.

March 2

Magenta Apricots, The Dog House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.

The Santa Carla Vampire Hunters, The General Havelock, Ilkeston, 3pm start.

Donovylan, The Feather Star, Wirksworth.

Go Now: The Music of the Moody Blues, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton.

Glass Rhino, The Smithfield, Derby.

Open mic with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

March 3

Apple Skins, The Flowerpot, Derby.

March 4

The Peacemakers Band, The Eclipse Bar, Loscoe, 12.30pm start.