Derbyshire gigs: Peakender in Bakewell, Eat in the Park at Buxton and newcomer Glow Music & Art Festival in Ilkeston

Festivals continue to light up Derbyshire. A new Glow Music & Arts Festival arrives in Ilkeston while the weekend sees the return of Peakender in Bakewell and Eat in the Park in Buxton.
By Gay Bolton
Published 9th Aug 2023, 15:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 15:47 BST
Arctic Numpties play at Peakender festival, Bakewell Showground, on Sunday, August 20.Arctic Numpties play at Peakender festival, Bakewell Showground, on Sunday, August 20.
Arctic Numpties play at Peakender festival, Bakewell Showground, on Sunday, August 20.

August 18

Julian Jones with Chris Firminger, Phil Johnson, Ryan Taylor and Jon Wynn. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Wake Up Call. The Glassworks, Sheffield Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

The Bootleg Beatles headline Eat in the Park in Buxton on Sunday, August 20, 2023 (photo: Chris Hewitt PR)The Bootleg Beatles headline Eat in the Park in Buxton on Sunday, August 20, 2023 (photo: Chris Hewitt PR)
The Bootleg Beatles headline Eat in the Park in Buxton on Sunday, August 20, 2023 (photo: Chris Hewitt PR)
    Thomas Marx. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    Mickey Rivers. Hasland WM Club.

    Harri Larkin and The Rosadocs play at Peakender beer and bands festival. Bakewell Showground.

    Showaddywaddy. Buxton Opera House.

    The Joneses (tribute to The Smiths). The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

    Teenage Werewolves (tribute to The Cramps) and She's in Bauhaus (tribute to Bauhaus). The Hairy Dog, Derby.

    Dirty Ruby. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Skawaddy. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

    August 19

    Kings of Lyon, Wannabe Spice Girls, House Jammerz, Sam Offender, Rose Amongst Thorns play at Eat in the Park Buxton festival. The Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, gates open at 11.30am.

    Hit Notion. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

    Groundhog Days. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

    New Jersey. Hasland WM Club.

    Ultimate Coldplay. Peak Cavern (Devil's Arse), Castleton.

    THOR – Gods of Rock play at Peakender festival. Bakewell showground.

    Dave Onions. George & Dragon, Belper.

    Midnight Shift. The Lion Hotel, Belper.

    Carlos Santana Tribute Show. Buxton Opera House.

    Indieannas. The Queen's Head Hotel, Buxton.

    Shed The Ego. The New Inn, Duffield Road, Little Eaton.

    Dana Ali Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.

    Strange Days. Vine, Uttoxeter Road, Derby.

    Natural Rhythm. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

    August 20

    The Bootleg Beatles, The Fillers, Purple Cloud of Funk, Vicky Jackson (tribute to Pink), Tidal play at Eat in the Park Buxton festival. The Pavilion Gardens, Buxton, gates open at 11.30am.

    Shadows of a Silhouette, Le Grand PaPii, Charlotte Moon, Airport Dad, The Roster, Ellie Stainsby, Lara Grant, Joey Garner & Sophie Bowls, The Bloom, Jamie Joseph, The Mease and Ada Bloom perform at the Glow Music & Art Festival. Ilkeston market place, 12noon start.

    Arctic Numpties (tribute to Arctic Monkeys) play at Peakender festival. Bakewell showground.

    LickSquid play open-air gig. Crossley Park, Ripley, 2.30pm start.

    The Modest. The Latchlifter, Ilkeston, 5pm start.

    Ska2nite. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

    August 21

    Andy Twyman. The Flowerpot, Derby,

