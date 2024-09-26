One Step Behind play the songs of Madness at The Flowerpot, Derby on Saturday, October 5.

A new month brings a variety of live music gigs for fans across Derbyshire to support.

October 3

Jervase acoustic session, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Open mic with Isaac Neilson, The Queen's Head, Buxton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Groundhog Days will play at The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield on Saturday, October 5.

Albert Bouchard, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.

October 4

The Skatoons supported by Lord Skaman and the Magnificent 7, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Lords of Valhalla, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Blacktop Sliders, Eagle Tavern, Heage.

The Modest, Oakfield Farm, Stanley Common, 7pm start.

The Deevines, The Queen's Head, Buxton.

Stacey Rhodes, Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.

Sham Radio, Springfield Sports Bar, Swadlincote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guitar Heads featuring Jim Kirkpatrick (FM), Paul Rose (Band of Friends, Paul Rose Band), Chris Childs (Thunder) and Harry James (Thunder), The Flowerpot, Derby.

October 5

Arizona, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Groundhog Days,The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Vyndictive, Hasland Club, Hasland.

Pint of Mild, The Lockoford Inn, Chesterfield.

Soul Play, The FIshpond, Matlock Bath.

Barbara Dickson, St Peter's Church, Belper.

Manchester Ska Foundation, The Queen's Head, Buxton.

Licksquid, Munchbox at the Marquis, Codnor.

Darts, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Johnny Seven, The White Horse, Derby.

One Step Behind (tribute to Madness), The Flowerpot, Derby.

October 6

Nik Lowe, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Crossroads, Parkvew, Riddings Park Community Centre, 4pm start.

Muddibrooke, Amongst Liars, Hex Poseur, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 6pm start.

Open mic with Molly May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The Modest, The Bunny Hop, Langley Mill.

October 7

NIghtwires, The Flowerpot, Derby.

October 8

Giant Walker, The Hairy Dog Derby.