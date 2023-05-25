Derbyshire gigs: One Valley beer festival in and around Dronfield and Unearthed Festival in Derby
June 1
Jervase, acoustic session. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Rosieanikins. The Queens Head, Buxton.
June 2
Footprints In The Custard, From Her Ashes, DACARA, Betray The Throne, Smskara play Unearthed Festival. The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.
The Lords of Valhalla. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Pushrods. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Stepping Lady. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Hi-On Maiden. The Flowerpot, Derby.
June 3
Cobalt Tales, Tony B, Brian Clark, Charlotte Hall, The Shambles, Dronny Bottom Buskers play at the One Valley Extra beer festival. Drone Valley Brewery, Unstone, 2pm start.
Groundhog Days, What Katie Did Next play at the One Valley Extra beer festival. Miners Arms, Hundall, near Dronfield, 2pm start.
Atomic. The Butchers Arms, Brimington, 6pm start.Exist Immortal, Beyond Your Design, Draconian Reign, Miscreant, Lost in Lavender Town. Tigguocobauc, We Are Sovereign, Kensei,Spitfyre, Venomous Rose play Unearthed Festival. The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.
The Freddie and Queen Experience. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Hessian Throw. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Matt Woosey. Barley Mow, Bonsall.
Let's Abba Party. South Wingfield Social Club, South Wingfield.
Electric Landlady. The Queens Head, Buxton.
Steve Steinman's Anything For Love - The Meatloaf Story. Buxton Opera House.
Playback. Rowells Drinking Emporium, High Street, Long Eaton.
June 4
The Evans Bros. The Flowerpot, Derby, 4pm start.
ChuggaBoom, Forever In The Making, Straight For The Sun, Buried By My Heartache, Sydney Fate, Phoenix Late play the Unearthed Festival. The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.
Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.