Derbyshire gigs: Ocean Colour Scene's Simon and Oscar at Castleton, The Zombies at Buxton, Winsterfest near Matlock
May 24
Whatever Oasis, Queensque, Landslide, Tick Tick Boom play at Winsterfest, Greenview Farm, Pike Hall, Matlock, from 4.30pm.
Lexi Whiteside, The Rutland, Chesterfield.
The Selecter, Peak Cavern, Castleton.
Rate Hot Chilli Peppers (tribute to Red Hot Chilli Peppers), Real Time Live, Chesterfield,
Den Rox, The New Inn, Tupton.
Nick Ford Band, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The Zombies, Buxton Opera House.
The Abandoned supported by Ruby Soho, Cross Keys, Belper.
Hamburg Nights, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
The Upbeat Beatles (tribute to The Beatles), The Flowerpot, Derby.
Mariquita, Chaddesden Jubilee Club.
May 25
Are You Experienced, Scopyons, Hellbent Forever, Iron 2 Maiden, Dirty Orchid play at Winsterfest, Greenview Farm, Pike Hall, Matlock, from 2pm.
Buzzcocks, Peak Cavern, Castleton.
Scott Anson, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Andrew Warner, The Green Dragon, Dronfield.
Lindsay Draycass, The New Inn, Tupton.
Fallen Angel, Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton.
Rainer, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Groundhog Days, The Sitwell Arms, Morton.
The Sugar Tree, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Errol Linton and Band, St Peter's Church, Belper.
It's Been Emotional, The Eclipse Bar, Loscoe.
Ohasis (tribute to Oasis), The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sisters of Murphy (tribute to Sisters of Mercy) supported by Cover Of Dark, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Headshrinka, Ye Olde Dolphin Inne, Derby.
The Modest, The Needles, Alvaston, Derby
May 26
Orion, Ellie Owens, Stacey Beresford and Tommy Jones, Kelci Turton, Dan Heathcote and ZADKIEL playing in aid of mental health supporting MIND, Blue Bell, Chesterfield, 2pm start.
A Foreigner's Journey, Tumblin Dice, Cult Fiction, Murder Of Crows play at Winsterfest, Greenview Farm, Pikehall, Matlock, 2pm start.
Lexi Whiteside, New Inn, Tupton, 4pm start.
Groundhog Days play at RockFest, Butchers Arms, Brimington, 5pm start.
Fallen Angel, Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton, 5pm start.
Blue Pepper, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.
Andrew Warner, Hop In, Pinxton, 6pm start.
The Modest, Nags Head, Ripley, 6pm start.
Adrian Michaels' The Mix tribute, The Xchange, Ripley, 6pm start.
Danny Herod, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Simon & Oscar (Ocean Colour Scene), Peak Cavern, Castleton.
Bin-53 Four, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
Open mic night with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
May 27
Zodiax, Crossroads Tavern Ale House, Alfreton, 4pm start.
James Taplin, The Flowerpot, Derby.
