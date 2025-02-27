Derbyshire gigs: Musicians unite under one roof after performing in their gardens during Covid lockdown five years ago
March 6
John Gill, Gerry Kreibich, Joe Ash, Leisha, Kev Butterfield, Holly Band, Dave Allsop, Finn Shannon, Dom & Cat, Mitch Probert-Watts, Chris & Kate perform in the We’ll Meet Again concert in aid of Matlock Bath Pre-School and Primary School, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Black Orchid Empire supported by Forever In The Making and Frame The Hero, The Hairy Dog, Derby.
March 7
The LeftyChris Band, The Rutland, Chesterfield.
Meteora (tribute to Linkin Park), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
The Luke Combs Experience, Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell.
Ichabod Wolf, Del Scott Miller, The Queens Head, Belper.
Good Times Roll, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
The DAB, Queens Head, Buxton.
JJ Glaway Band, Arkwrights Real Ale Bar, Belper.
Northern Lights, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.
Billobuckers, Evacuation Plan, Taylor Liam Jackson, Victoria Inn, Derby.
Just Radiohead, The Flowerpot, Derby.
March 8
Pulp 'd (tribute to Pulp) and Blur 2 (tribute to Blur), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Craig Barker, Hasland Hops.
Barefoot and Fly, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Dosh, The Gate Inn, Swanwick.
Donovylan, George and Dragon, Newton.
Take That Experience, St Peter's Church, Belper.
Sound of Springsteen, Buxton Opera House.
The Spitfires, Presley’s Bar & Suite, Kirk Hallam.
The Incredible Skank Brothers, The Spanish Bar, Ilkeston.
Rattus Inheritus, Nailers Bar, Belper Town FC, Belper.
Soundparty, The Queens Head, Buxton.
The Lancashire Hotpots, Hairy Dog, Derby.
The UB40 Experience, The Flowerpot, Derby.
The Last Orders, Swept Wing, Tuesday Night Whites, Dubrek Studios, Derby.
Midnight Shift, The White Horse, Derby.
The Midnight Pumpkin Trucks, Spondon Liberal Club.
March 9
Jamie Thompson, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.
Straightbends, The Dog House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.
The Modest, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley, 5pm start.
Mod Story, Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon, 5pm start.
Paul Tabor, Elephant and Peacock, Belper, 6pm start.
Dennis Rollins, No. 28, Belper.
Citizen Fish, Sukkerpunch, Old Radio, Victoria Inn, Derby.
Talisman, The Smithfield, Derby.
All Folk'd Up, O'Dwyers Bar, Derby.
Open mic with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
March 10
Ash Gray and friends, The Flowerpot, Derby.
March 11
Levellers Collective, Buxton Opera House.
Boff Whaley (ex-Chumbawamba), High Peak Bookstore, Brierlow Bar, Buxton.
March 12
Levellers Collective, Buxton Opera House.
