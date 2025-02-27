Finn Shannon, pictured with Tallulah Shannon, is among the artists who will perform at the We'll Meet Again concert in Matlock Bath on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Musicians who turned their gardens into performance spaces during the Covid lockdown five years ago will join forces under the same roof for a We’ll Meet Again concert in Matlock Bath. Elsewhere, Levellers Collective play two nights in Buxton and tribute bands perform the music of Linkin Park, Pulp and Blur in Chesterfield.

March 6

John Gill, Gerry Kreibich, Joe Ash, Leisha, Kev Butterfield, Holly Band, Dave Allsop, Finn Shannon, Dom & Cat, Mitch Probert-Watts, Chris & Kate perform in the We’ll Meet Again concert in aid of Matlock Bath Pre-School and Primary School, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Black Orchid Empire supported by Forever In The Making and Frame The Hero, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Levellers Collective play at Buxton Opera House on March 11 and 12.

March 7

The LeftyChris Band, The Rutland, Chesterfield.

Meteora (tribute to Linkin Park), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Luke Combs Experience, Thornbridge Brewery, Bakewell.

Ichabod Wolf, Del Scott Miller, The Queens Head, Belper.

Good Times Roll, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

The DAB, Queens Head, Buxton.

JJ Glaway Band, Arkwrights Real Ale Bar, Belper.

Northern Lights, Baileys Bar & Restaurant, Buxton.

Billobuckers, Evacuation Plan, Taylor Liam Jackson, Victoria Inn, Derby.

Just Radiohead, The Flowerpot, Derby.

March 8

Pulp 'd (tribute to Pulp) and Blur 2 (tribute to Blur), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Craig Barker, Hasland Hops.

Barefoot and Fly, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Dosh, The Gate Inn, Swanwick.

Donovylan, George and Dragon, Newton.

Take That Experience, St Peter's Church, Belper.

Sound of Springsteen, Buxton Opera House.

The Spitfires, Presley’s Bar & Suite, Kirk Hallam.

The Incredible Skank Brothers, The Spanish Bar, Ilkeston.

Rattus Inheritus, Nailers Bar, Belper Town FC, Belper.

Soundparty, The Queens Head, Buxton.

The Lancashire Hotpots, Hairy Dog, Derby.

The UB40 Experience, The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Last Orders, Swept Wing, Tuesday Night Whites, Dubrek Studios, Derby.

Midnight Shift, The White Horse, Derby.

The Midnight Pumpkin Trucks, Spondon Liberal Club.

March 9

Jamie Thompson, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

Straightbends, The Dog House, Alfreton, 4.30pm start.

The Modest, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley, 5pm start.

Mod Story, Spondon Liberal Club, Spondon, 5pm start.

Paul Tabor, Elephant and Peacock, Belper, 6pm start.

Dennis Rollins, No. 28, Belper.

Citizen Fish, Sukkerpunch, Old Radio, Victoria Inn, Derby.

Talisman, The Smithfield, Derby.

All Folk'd Up, O'Dwyers Bar, Derby.

Open mic with Molly-May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

March 10

Ash Gray and friends, The Flowerpot, Derby.

March 11

Levellers Collective, Buxton Opera House.

Boff Whaley (ex-Chumbawamba), High Peak Bookstore, Brierlow Bar, Buxton.

March 12

Levellers Collective, Buxton Opera House.