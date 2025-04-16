Crooked Few play at a beer festival in the Rose & Crown, Brampton, Chesterfield on Friday, April 25.

A weekend of bands and beer beckons customers to a Chesterfield pub. Elsewhere, lap up a heady brew of ska, rock and indie music at venues around Derbyshire.

April 25

Crooked Few play at beer festival, Rose & Crown, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Ultimate Blink 192 (tribute to Blink 182) and Paramore GB (tribute to Paramore), Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Skatoons play at Bottom Club, New Whittington, Chesterfield on Saturday, April 26

The Crooks, Tommy Jones, Alchemy, Hasland Club.

Take Back The Tide and Isaiah's Prophecy, The Rutland, Chesterfield.

The Suffrajetz, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Lexi Whiteside, The Derby Tup, Chesterfield.

Hessian Throw, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Robert Perry, Square and Compass, Darley Dale.

John Fryer, 3 Second Fuse, Spaced, The Railway, Belper.

James Scanlan, Bailey Bar and Restaurant, Buxton.

Sound of the Lioness - A Tribute to Amy Winehouse, The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Modest, The Royal British Legion, Mickleover, near Derby (advance tickets only, available from venue).

April 26

The Absolute Stone Roses, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Groovy Cats play at beer festival, The Rose and Crown, Chesterfield.

Rogue, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Elligent, The Derby Tup, Chesterfield.

Skatoons, Bottom Club, New Whittington, Chesterfield.

Stevens and Knight, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Platinum, Hasland Club.

Star Screen, The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Uncle Salty, The Queens Arms, Bakewell.

The Lumps, TwentyTen, Matlock.

Stumble Brothers, George and Dragon, Belper.

Doghaus, The Gate Inn, Swanwick.

Verbal Warning, The Nags Head, Belper.

ABK, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

Reverb, Milford Social Club, near Belper.

La Villa Strangiato - The Spirit of Rush, The Flowerpot, Derby.

Kerrang'd, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Daisy Cutter, The Smithfield, Derby.

The Incredible Skank Brothers, The White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

33 Revs, The Bell Inn, Sawley.

April 27

Lexi Whiteside plays at beer festival, The Rose and Crown, Chesterfield.

Scott Anson, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Dark Sky Refugee, The Smithfield, Derby.

Luke hosts open mic, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.