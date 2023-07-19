Derbyshire gigs: Multi-band show in Pentrich and tribute singers in Matlock Bath and Ilkeston
July 27
Really Hot Chilli Peppers, Guns N Yorkshire Roses, Fleetwood Shack play at Rock and Blues Custom Show. Coney Green Showground, Pentrich, from 6.30pm.
Nick McCann acoustic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
July 28
Royal Blood headline Y Not. Pikehall, between Matlock and Buxton.
Dare, These Wicked Rivers. Reenies Rockettes, Jim Kirkpatrick and Wrathchild play at Rock and Blues Custom Show. Coney Green Showground, Pentrich, from 5pm.
Roadhouse Revival. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Jiggery Folkery. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Fred Zeppelin. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
Easy Thomas Blues Band. Mickleover Royal British Legion Club.
BITE ME supported by Hex Poseur. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
July 29
Kasabian headline Y Not. Pikehall, between Matlock and Buxton.
The Ruins Of Beverast, Ultha, Coscradh, Violentor, Necrochaos, Dawn Ray'd, Darkher, Esoteric, Darkest Era, Ruadh, The Sun's Journey Through The Night, Calligram, Sidious, Pantheist, Devastator, Cairns, Heathen Deity. Reaper Festival, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 1pm start (continues on July 30).
Ricky Warwick & the Fighting Hearts, Black Spiders, Reenies Rockettes, Ska Face, Reckoner, Kabuki play at Rock & Blues Custom Show. Coney Green Showground, Pentrich, 1.30pm start.
Zephyr 4. Hasland WM Club.
Easy Thomas Blues Band. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Everything Continues. The George and Dragon, Newton
Eltonesque (tribute to Elton John). The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.
The Penny Loafers. George Inn, Tideswell.
Boutones. Tappers Harker, Main Street, Long Eaton.
Peashooter. Smalley Common Top Club, Smalley Common, Ilkeston.
July 30
Paul Weller headlines the final day of Y Not. Pikehall, between Matlock and Buxton.
The Cajun Roosters featuring bassist Horace Panter of The Specials. The Beehive, Ripley, from 4pm.
MIlky Joe. Crossroads Tavern Ale House, High Street, Alfreton.
Ollie Holroyd. Rowells Drinking Emporium, High Street, Long Eaton.
The Modest. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.
Reaper Festival. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
July 31
Caligula's Horse, I Built The Sky, Lost In Lavender Town. The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.