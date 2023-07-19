Kasabian headline Y Not on Saturday, July 29, 2023.

July 27

Bombay Motor Cycle Club headline Y Not Festival. Pikehall, between Matlock and Buxton.

Really Hot Chilli Peppers, Guns N Yorkshire Roses, Fleetwood Shack play at Rock and Blues Custom Show. Coney Green Showground, Pentrich, from 6.30pm.

Fred Zeppelin performs at the Latch Lifter, Ilkeston on Friday, July 28.

Nick McCann acoustic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

July 28

Royal Blood headline Y Not. Pikehall, between Matlock and Buxton.

Dare, These Wicked Rivers. Reenies Rockettes, Jim Kirkpatrick and Wrathchild play at Rock and Blues Custom Show. Coney Green Showground, Pentrich, from 5pm.

Roadhouse Revival. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Jiggery Folkery. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Fred Zeppelin. The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

Easy Thomas Blues Band. Mickleover Royal British Legion Club.

BITE ME supported by Hex Poseur. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

July 29

Kasabian headline Y Not. Pikehall, between Matlock and Buxton.

The Ruins Of Beverast, Ultha, Coscradh, Violentor, Necrochaos, Dawn Ray'd, Darkher, Esoteric, Darkest Era, Ruadh, The Sun's Journey Through The Night, Calligram, Sidious, Pantheist, Devastator, Cairns, Heathen Deity. Reaper Festival, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 1pm start (continues on July 30).

Ricky Warwick & the Fighting Hearts, Black Spiders, Reenies Rockettes, Ska Face, Reckoner, Kabuki play at Rock & Blues Custom Show. Coney Green Showground, Pentrich, 1.30pm start.

Zephyr 4. Hasland WM Club.

Easy Thomas Blues Band. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

Everything Continues. The George and Dragon, Newton

Eltonesque (tribute to Elton John). The Grand Pavilion, Matlock Bath.

The Penny Loafers. George Inn, Tideswell.

Boutones. Tappers Harker, Main Street, Long Eaton.

Peashooter. Smalley Common Top Club, Smalley Common, Ilkeston.

July 30

Paul Weller headlines the final day of Y Not. Pikehall, between Matlock and Buxton.

The Cajun Roosters featuring bassist Horace Panter of The Specials. The Beehive, Ripley, from 4pm.

MIlky Joe. Crossroads Tavern Ale House, High Street, Alfreton.

Ollie Holroyd. Rowells Drinking Emporium, High Street, Long Eaton.

The Modest. White Horse, Morledge, Derby.

Reaper Festival. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

July 31

