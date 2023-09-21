Marti Pellow is at the Winding Wheel, Chesterfield, on Tuesday, October 30.

September 28.

Nick McCann (acoustic). The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Ben Poole. The Flowerpot, Derby.

September 29

Thereza Bazar's Dollar. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Lady Lightning. The Lockoford Inn, Chesterfield.

A Night Of Motown. The Victoria Inn, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Nudus acoustic. Hasland Club, Hasland.

Kellys Heroes. Drone Valley Brewery, Dronfield.

Jason Barker. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Traitors play Rocktoberfest. George& Dragon, Belper.

Blair Dunlop, supported by Leveret play at Derby Folk Festival. The Old Bell Hotel, Derby.

Foo Fighters GB (tribute to Foo Fighters). The Flowerpot, Derby.

Victorious, WarlocK.A.D, Fellowship, HanOwar, Pagan Sword. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

September 30

Jim Moray, supported by Frankie Archer play at Derby Folk Festival. The Old Bell Hotel, Derby, 12 noon start.

Osiah & Necrotted, To Obey A Tyrant, Azazel, Draconian Reign, Old Wharf, Cast In Tephra, Beyond Extinction, Vulgar Dissection, Vast Slug, Mechromorph. The Hairy Dog, Derby, 1pm start.

Winter Wilson, supported by Maddie Morris play at Derby Folk Festival. The Old Bell Hotel, Derby, 4.30pm start.

Breaking News. The Gate Inn, Swanwick, 6pm start.

Atomic. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Southbound. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Meden Blazers. The Holmefield Arms, Whitwell.

Bad Penny. The Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

The Magpies Duo, supported by Threaded, play at Derby Folk Festival. The Old Bell Hotel, Derby, 8.30pm start.

Bury The Scars and Damage Report play Rocktoberfest. George & Dragon, Belper.

Breakin Loose. Eclipse Bar, Loscoe.

Creedence Clearwater Review (tribute to Creedence Clearwater Revival). The Flowerpot, Derby.

Freeway. Rowells Drink Emporium. Main Street, Long Eaton.

The Brainshakers. Nags Head Inn, Borrowash, near Derby.

The Modest. Woodville Box Club, High Street, Swadlincote.

October 1

Kieran Towers and Charlotte Carrivick, supported by Old Spot play at Derby Folk Festival. The Old Bell Hotel, Derby, 12 noon start.

Katie Spencer, supported by Trish and Mark Kerrison play at Derby Folk Festival. The Old Bell Hotel, Derby, 4pm start.

The Modest. Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley, 5pm start.

Seriously Collins (Phil Collins and Genesis tribute show). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Open mic with Molly May. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Tarren, supported by Doug Eunson and Sarah Matthews play at Derby Folk Festival. The Old Bell Hotel, Derby, 8pm start.

October 3

Marti Pellow: The Lost Chapter. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

October 4