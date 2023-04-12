Status Quo founder Francis Rossi brings his Tunes & Chat show to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on Saturday, April 22.

April 21

Marti Pellow: Pellow Talk (songs and stories). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Alanis UK (tribute to Alanis Morissette). Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Mark Morgan-Hill will perform at Rosie O'Learys in Chesterfield on Friday, April 21. He also plays at High Peak Bookstore, Brierlow Bar, Buxton on Tuesday, April 25 where he is among artistes supporting the 30-day Bookstock festival.

Mark Morgan-HIll. Rosie O' Learys, Chesterfield.

Little Dog. The FIshpond, Matlock Bath.

The Modest. George and Dragon, Newton.

Just Radiohead (tribute to Radiohead). The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Black Charade, Fell Out Boy. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Sore Point. Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

April 22

The Natterjacks, supported by Ray Barratt. High Peak Bookstore, Brierlow Bar, near Buxton, 6pm start.

Francis Rossi - Tunes & Chat with Status Quo founder. Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Arizona. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Stayin Alive UK (tribute to the Bee Gees). Hasland Club.

Wicked Son. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Bad Penny, The Green Dragon Inn, Dronfield.

JJ Galloway. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Groundhog Days. The Carnfield Club, South Normanton,

Recreation. George and Dragon, Belper..

Moretallica (tribute to Metallica). The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Public Eye with The Indie Division and Adult Leisure. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Let's ABBA Party. Half Moon Inn, Burton Road, Derby.

April 23

Lefty Chris, supported by Michael Clement. High Peak Bookstore, Brierlow Bar, 6pm start.

Abba Forever (tribute to Abba). Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield.

Crooked Few. The Hidden Knight, Chesterfield.

What's Love Got To Do With It? (tribute to Tina Turner). Buxton Opera House.

Open mic with MM. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

April 24

Vulvodunia, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Bound In Fear, Bonecarver, From Her Ashes. The Hairy Dog, Derby, 5.30pm start.

Ar Faoued, supported by Lee Bardsley with Shan Merrett. High Peak Bookstore, Brierlow Bar, 6pm start.

April 25

Julian Jones Group, supported by Mark Morgan-Hill. High Peak Bookstore, Brierlow Bar, 6pm start.

April 26