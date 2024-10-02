Derbyshire gigs: Make a date to listen to live music in Chesterfield, Dronfield, Matlock Bath, Belper, Ripley, Ilkeston and Derby
October 10
Dukeries Ukeries Ukelele, Olde House, Chesterfield.
The Garage show with John Gill and Friends, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Open mic with Rosanikens, The Queen's Head, Buxton.
Peashooter acoustic,The Golden Eagle, Derby.
October 11
Leo Sayer, Buxton Opera House.
Uncle Salty, The Rutland, Chesterfield.
The Watchsnatchers, Rosie O'Learys, Chesterfield.
Georgie Mills, Hasland Hops, Hasland.
Fallen Angel, Clay Cross Community Centre.
Axeminster Burnes and the Rug Cutters, The FIshpond, Matlock Bath.
New Man Rockets, The Queen's Head, Buxton.
Booze & Glory supported by Harbour Rebels, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.
Strange Days, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.
The Feelgood Band (tribute to Dr Feelgood), The Flowerpot, Derby.
October 12
Sons of Purple (tribute to Deep Purple, Whitesnake, Rainbow), Brude, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Dfacto, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Jon and Mike, Rosie O'Learys, Chesterfield.
Doghouse, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Dark Lightning, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Rusti Steel & The Startones, Dronfield Contact Club.
Groundhog Days, Hilltop Sports and Social Club, Dronfield.
Firecracker Vida, Hasland Club, Hasland.
ABBA Fever, Eckington Civic Centre.
Blacktop Sliders, Twenty Ten, Matlock.
Jester, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.
The Banned, The Queen's Head, Buxton.
Cloudbusting (tribute to Kate Bush), St Peter's Church, Belper.
Crossroads, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.
Lower the Tone, Queens Head, Bakewell.
Strange Days, Crompton Arms, Ripley.
Leftychris band, The Railway, Belper.
Verbal Warning, The Top Club, Stanley Common.
Flint Fire (tribute to The Prodigy) and Pretendulum (tribute to Pendulum), The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.
The Specials Ltd (tribute to The Specials), The Flowerpot, Derby.
Damage Report, White Horse, Derby.
October 13
Adam Robinson, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.
The Runawayz, The White Horse, Derby, 5pm start.
Starscreen, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.
Ritchie Mac, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.
Bootleg Weller (tribute to Paul Weller), The Dog House, Alfreton, 6pm start.
The Drifters, Buxton Opera House.
Open mic with Molly May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Donovylan, Victoria Inn, Derby.
Verbal Warning, White Rose, Derby.
October 14
Southern Fried Groove Queens, The Flowerpot, Derby.
October 15
Roy Orbison & the Traveling Wilburys Experience, Buxton Opera House.
October 16
Walter Trout, Buxton Opera House.
