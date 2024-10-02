Doghouse play at The Butchers Arms, Brimington on Saturday, October 12.

Here’s your bumper bundle of gigs for the week ahead.

October 10

Dukeries Ukeries Ukelele, Olde House, Chesterfield.

The Garage show with John Gill and Friends, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Specials Ltd play the hits of The Specials at The Flowerpot, Derby on Saturday, October 12.

Open mic with Rosanikens, The Queen's Head, Buxton.

Peashooter acoustic,The Golden Eagle, Derby.

October 11

Leo Sayer, Buxton Opera House.

Uncle Salty, The Rutland, Chesterfield.

The Watchsnatchers, Rosie O'Learys, Chesterfield.

Georgie Mills, Hasland Hops, Hasland.

Fallen Angel, Clay Cross Community Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Axeminster Burnes and the Rug Cutters, The FIshpond, Matlock Bath.

New Man Rockets, The Queen's Head, Buxton.

Booze & Glory supported by Harbour Rebels, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.

Strange Days, Rowells Drinking Emporium, Long Eaton.

The Feelgood Band (tribute to Dr Feelgood), The Flowerpot, Derby.

October 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sons of Purple (tribute to Deep Purple, Whitesnake, Rainbow), Brude, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Dfacto, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Jon and Mike, Rosie O'Learys, Chesterfield.

Doghouse, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Dark Lightning, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Rusti Steel & The Startones, Dronfield Contact Club.

Groundhog Days, Hilltop Sports and Social Club, Dronfield.

Firecracker Vida, Hasland Club, Hasland.

ABBA Fever, Eckington Civic Centre.

Blacktop Sliders, Twenty Ten, Matlock.

Jester, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

The Banned, The Queen's Head, Buxton.

Cloudbusting (tribute to Kate Bush), St Peter's Church, Belper.

Crossroads, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

Lower the Tone, Queens Head, Bakewell.

Strange Days, Crompton Arms, Ripley.

Leftychris band, The Railway, Belper.

Verbal Warning, The Top Club, Stanley Common.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flint Fire (tribute to The Prodigy) and Pretendulum (tribute to Pendulum), The Hairy Dog, Derby, 7pm start.

The Specials Ltd (tribute to The Specials), The Flowerpot, Derby.

Damage Report, White Horse, Derby.

October 13

Adam Robinson, Beer & Bean, Buxton, 2pm start.

The Runawayz, The White Horse, Derby, 5pm start.

Starscreen, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

Ritchie Mac, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Bootleg Weller (tribute to Paul Weller), The Dog House, Alfreton, 6pm start.

The Drifters, Buxton Opera House.

Open mic with Molly May, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Donovylan, Victoria Inn, Derby.

Verbal Warning, White Rose, Derby.

October 14

Southern Fried Groove Queens, The Flowerpot, Derby.

October 15

Roy Orbison & the Traveling Wilburys Experience, Buxton Opera House.

October 16

Walter Trout, Buxton Opera House.