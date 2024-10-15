Derbyshire gigs: Look who's playing in Chesterfield, Brimington, Ashover, Matlock Bath, Buxton, Belper, Ilkeston, Derby

Guns Or Roses play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Saturday, October 19 (photo by Steve Corran Photography)Guns Or Roses play at Real Time Live, Chesterfield on Saturday, October 19 (photo by Steve Corran Photography)
Live music will be pumping out around Derbyshire so get your fill of tribute acts, cover bands and a sprinkling of stars.

October 17

Mark Chadwick (The Levellers), Phil Cudworth and Boz, The Flowerpot, Derby,

Open mic with Rosanikens, The Queen's Head, Buxton.

The Skatoons play at The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield on Friday, October 18.The Skatoons play at The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield on Friday, October 18.
October 18

The Skatoons, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Route 66, The Rutland, Chesterfield.

Crossroads, The Victoria, Brampton, Chesterfield.

The Modest, The Tupton Tap, Tupton, near Clay Cross.

The Unbroken, Black Swan, Ashover.

Shed the Ego, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Donovylan, White Lion, Ripley.

The D.A.B., The Queen's Head, Buxton.

Riskee and the Ridicule, The Hairy Dog, Derby.

October 19

Frostbitt, Black Coast, De'Lour, Downpour, Glass Grave, Moth Keeper, Cave Killer, Wolves Don't Sleep, Beginnings play Life Is Music Fest 3, The Hairy Dog, Derby, 12 noon start.

Guns Or Roses, Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Firewire, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

Gridlock, Rosie O'Learys, Chesterfield.

Skyline, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor,Chesterfield.

Marshall Law, The Butchers Arms, Brimington.

The Amelia Carter Band, Hasland Club, Hasland.

The Beat Institute, The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Tom Katz, The Dog House, Alfreton.

Andrew Warner, The Wheatsheaf, Bakewell.

Pint of Mild, Pear Tree Hotel, Ripley.

The Indieannas, The Queen's Head, Buxton.

Floyd In The Flesh, Derby Cathedral.

XL Band, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston.

The Pulse, Gate Inn, Loscoe.

Headshrinka, George and Dragon, Belper.

The Lush, Top Club Stanley Common, Ilkeston.

TopCountry Sound, Great Rocks Social Club, Peak Dale, near Buxton.

Spam, Stumble Inn, Long Eaton.

October 20

Open mic with Callum Parkinson, The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.

The Modest, Spanish Bar, Ilkeston, 4pm start.

Blurred Mondays, The Latch Lifter, Ilkeston, 5.30pm start.

Gilbert O'Sullivan, Buxton Opera House.

Ben Portsmouth: This Is Elvis, Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfeld.

Tony Monroe, Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield

Open mic with Molly May, The FIshpond, Matlock Bath.

October 21

Lil Jim, The Flowerpot, Derby.

